Sunday, April 30, 2023
Sports
Updated:

Satwiksairaj-Chirag create history: Become first Indian men’s duo to clinch Badminton Asia Championships title

The India duo lost the first game. But they made a comeback worth remembering in the next two games to clinch the title

ANI
Badminton
Image Source: News18
The star Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday by clinching the Badminton Asia Championships gold medal.

They defeated Ong Yew Sin-Teo Eo Yi, the Malaysian duo by 16-21, 21-17, 21-19. The India duo lost the first game. But they made a comeback worth remembering in the next two games to clinch the title. It is India’s second medal at the tournament after 1965 and their first in the men’s doubles category.

“IT’S A GOLD The wait of 58 years finally comes to an end as our very own Sat-Chi clinch the historic medal. 2nd for after 1965, 1st in MD category: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #BAC2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

They faced Tokyo Olympics champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin from Chinese Taipei in the semifinal match. The Indians won a competitive first game by 21-18. But they won the match after their opponents retired midway through the match due to an injury to Wang Chi-lin. The Indians took the match after a walkover.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

