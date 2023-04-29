The number of people speaking out against the legalisation of same-sex marriage in India, an issue being heard by the Supreme Court, is only on the rise. After a group of 120 eminent citizens, Jain Acharya Shiv Muni has also written to President Draupadi Murmu raising strong objections against the attempts to legalise same-sex marriages in India.

He stated that such a discussion is unnecessary at a time when India is dealing with numerous other issues. The primary issues, according to him, are poverty alleviation, equitable access to education, a clean environment, and population management. He added that the Supreme Court has been slow to address such issues.

Further, describing India as a country of various religions, castes, and sub-castes, he wrote that marriage between a biological man and biological woman has been recognised for centuries and that in such a situation, the institution of marriage is not only the union of two opposite sexes but also advancement for mankind. The Jain guru said that legal sanction to same-sex marriage will go against the ethos of India’s ancient values-based society.

He stated that homosexual rights had already been safeguarded in previous Supreme Court decisions. He stated that since same-sex marriage is a statutory right and not a fundamental right, it can only be safeguarded by Parliament enacting legislation.

Strongly objecting to giving legal sanction to same-sex marriage, he said that if it is included in the Special Marriage Act, there would be a need to redefine it completely, as existing it is exclusively for only men and women.

“Marriage is a social/legal institution,” he stated in the letter. It cannot be destroyed or transformed into a new form. Marriage is a remarkable institution in India that has weathered the test of time and has civilizational significance. Efforts are being made to impose Western practices in independent India. The Supreme Court’s time is being wasted on a fictional matter rather than completing outstanding cases. It is unjust,” Acharya Shiv Muni said, lambasting at attempts of legalisation of same-sex unions.

Notably, a group of 120 eminent citizens have also written to President Draupadi Murmu, objecting to attempts to legalise same-sex marriages in India. The highly accomplished individuals, ranging from ex-bureaucrats to retired high court judges dubbed the exercise as ‘unnatural’, ‘irrational’ and ‘highly objectionable’ in the letter written on Thursday (April 27). They were aghast over the onslaught against the cultural traditions and religious tenets of India and urged the apex court to refrain from demolishing the institution of marriage, which falls under the purview of the Legislature.

They requested President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and protect the Indian traditions, values and social fabric from being destroyed by ‘elitist progressiveness.’

Earlier, the Bar Council of India passed a resolution opposing the recognition of same-sex marriage, saying it is against the culture and socio-religious structure of the country.