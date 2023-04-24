On April 23, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) unanimously passed a resolution on same-sex marriage at the second National Convention of VHP Vidhi Prakoshtha in Ayodhya. In the resolution, the Hindu organisation said it was highly disturbed by the tearing hurry with which the Supreme Court of India has taken up to decide on the issue of recognition of same-sex marriage.

Vidhi Prakoshtha (Legal cell) of VHP passes a resolution against #SameSexMarriage in its two day long national meet concluded in Ayodhya yesterday. More than 500 advocates & retired judges from different states connected to lower courts to Supreme Court participated in it. pic.twitter.com/cFj7XjafFA — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) April 24, 2023

VHP added that there was no urgency to decide and determine as the country is facing several important issues in the socio-economic sphere, including the eradication of poverty, implementation of basic and free education, right to a pollution-free environment, population control, and more.

VHP said Indian society recognises marriage among biological males and females. “The institution of marriage is not only a union of two heterosexuals but also the advancement of the human race. The term marriage, defined in various scripts and writing and enactments across religions, only refers to the marriage of two persons of the opposite sex. The society has evolved and grown in India considering marriage as a sacrosanct union of two heterosexuals and not a contract or agreement between the parties as per the popular belief in Western countries,” it added. VHP added that marriage is not just a union of two individuals but two families. It is celebrated in India as a festival which would not be possible if same-sex marriages were allowed.

The Hindu organisation added that the present case is “clearly an effort to encroach into the sovereign powers of Parliament with the intention to direct Parliament to legislate in favour of same-sex marriages.” Furthermore, VHP pointed out similar efforts of encroachment and stated the apex court to compel the parliament to accept recommendations of a report dumped sixteen years ago concerning reservation to Dalits who have converted to Christianity or Islam.

VHP said, “Marriage in India has a civilisational importance, and any attempt at weakening a great and time-tested institution should be opposed vociferously by the society. Indian cultural civilisation has constantly been attacked for centuries but survived against all odds. Now in independent India, it is facing attacks on its cultural roots by the superimposition of Western thoughts, philosophies, and practices which are not viable for this nation.”

VHP’s resolution came at a time when the apex court had formed a 5-judge constitution bench to fast-track the hearing on the matter related to giving recognition to same-sex marriage under Special Marriage Act. The government of India has already opposed it in the apex court.