A day after five jawans of Rashtriya Rifles were martyred in a terror attack in Poonch in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the army has launched a massive search operation. The security personnel suspect that the Pakistan-based LeT terrorists had executed the attack and are hiding somewhere in Poonch.

According to reports, the security forces have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups who killed five Army personnel and injured one in the terror attack.

The Army has sent a number of special forces teams, along with drones and observation helicopters, to conduct search and destroy operations in the suspected region. The actions are being coordinated by security forces such as the Army, Police, and Intelligence Agencies, a report by India TV quoted sources as revealing.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed, based on the inputs received, that the terrorists used rocket-propelled grenades and assault rifles against the RR jawans travelling in the truck. However, the army is still investigating whether the truck got fire through the direct RPG hit or was set on fire by terrorists after the gunning down of the Indian troopers.

More information is being gathered concerning the terrorists’ route of ingress into the area. According to sources, considerable search is being performed in the area where various cave-type natural features are present.

Five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers were martyred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in a terrorist attack in Poonch, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on an army vehicle. Five jawans were killed when terrorists attacked the vehicle with grenades.

The army Jawans killed in the attack were reportedly returning after getting vegetables and other stuff for the Iftar Party organized by the Rashtriya Rifles in Sangiote. The local village heads of nearby areas were also invited to the Iftar party.

Earlier reports suggested that the Jaish-backed terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.