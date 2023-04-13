In a startling admission, former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator, Simon Doull stated that he had to face serious threats in Pakistan after he criticised Babar Azam.

Doull was in Pakistan as part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commentary team where he criticised the Peshawar Zalmi captain during the competition for slowing down as he neared his century.

“Rather than putting the team first, the last little while, that’s all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first,” he noted.

Simon says what Simon seespic.twitter.com/i9wTHVRStY — Zak (@Zakr1a) March 8, 2023

Simon Doull’s observations quickly gained attention, including that of the Pakistan captain, who was later spotted speaking with him. Simon Doull is currently in India for IPL, however, he remembered his time in the neighbouring country and unveiled the adversity he went through there.

“Living in Pakistan is like living in jail,” he opened up, shocking everyone. “I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured but by the grace of God I somehow escaped from Pakistan,” he informed.

During their game against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam hit his maiden hundred. He reached 83 off 46 balls but needed an additional 14 balls to reach 100, which caused the commentator to slam the self-centred strategy.

Following his assertions, a heated dispute about the topic ensued between him and retired Pakistan all-rounder Aamir Sohail.