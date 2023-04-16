On April 15, notorious gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother were killed by three assailants who came on bikes in the guise of news reporters. As per reports, the motorcycle they came on had the registration number UP70-M7337. After this information was revealed, many people on social media started to claim that the motorcycle is owned by a man named Abdul. However, some people are claiming that the bike is actually registered under the name of Kurum Devi.

A report by Amar Ujala says that the assailants came on an old Hero Honda CD100SS with the registration number UP70-M7337. It states that the bike is registered in the name of Sardar Abdul Mannan Khan, and it was purchased on 3rd July 1998 with cash. However, creating confusion, some media reports are claiming that the assailants came on a Pulsar motorcycle.

When OpIndia checked the details of the registration number on RTO’s mobile app, it showed that the bike was registered in the name of one Sardar Abdul Mannan Khan. Moreover, the portal says that the vehicle registered with this number is a CD100SS. Therefore, it can be assumed that the Amar Ujala report is correct.

ABP News and some others claimed that the assailants came on a Pulsar bike with the registration number UP70-M7337. But this number belongs to a CD100SS, the first motorcycle model of Hero Honda. Therefore, it can be concluded that the media reports got the registration number and the vehicle model mixed up. There is a possibility is that a Pulsar motorcycle was present at the spot, and it was mistaken to be the bike of the assailants. Police are yet to confirm the details.

However, the confusion does not end there, a different registration number of a motorcycle is also being circulated. CNN News18 reporter Aman Sharma shared an image of the bike that had the registration number UP73-K2559. This vehicle was lying on the ground, with a video camera and a microphone allegedly carried by the killers to pose as journalists.

When we checked the number on the RTO app, it showed the registration was in the name of one Kusum Devi and the bike was Passion Pro. Notably, Aman Sharma did not say it was the same bike that was used by the assailants. The police were yet to release any statement on the bike number.

From the visuals of the scene, it can be seen that the motorcycle lying on the ground, with the registration number UP73-K2559, is actually a Passon Pro. On the other hand, a CD100 motorcycle can be seen on its side stand near it, however, its number plate is not visible in the visuals.

Therefore, it can be presumed that numbers of both the motorcycles, one Hero Honda CD100SS and one Hero Passion Pro, were used by the media to claim to be the vehicle of the assailants. However, none of that is a Bajaj Pulsar, opposed to some claiming that they came on a Pulsar.

Interestingly, a Pulsar 150 motorcycle is indeed seen at the spot, standing on the other side of the fallen Passion Pro. The registration number of the Pulsar is UP70AK3068, and it is registered in the name of Rakesh Gaur.

Therefore, it can be concluded that one of the three bikes was used by the assailants, and the other two just happened to be present there. Or even all three vehicles may not have any connection with the killers. To repeat, the three vehicles are registered in the names of Sardar Abdul Mannan Khan (CD100SS), Kusum Devi (Passion Pro) and Rakesh Gaur (Pulsar 150).

Assailants identification revealed

The three assailants who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in cold blood have been identified as Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny Singh. None of the shooters were from Prayagraj and hailed from different cities. Tiwari was from Banda, Maurya was from Kasganj and Singh was from Hamirpur. Yagya Tiwari, father of Lovelesh told Business Today that he was a drug addict and the family had no information about him.

Pintu Singh, the brother of Sunny Singh said there were several cases registered against Sunny and he was unemployed. The assailants were reportedly living at a hotel for over 48 hours before the incident. The investigation into the matter is underway. Soon after the incident, Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was imposed across 75 districts in the state to maintain law and order.