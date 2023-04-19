In a surprise turn of events, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy, who had switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and then returned to the TMC, has kept the political pundits guessing yet again. On Tuesday night, he stated that he is still a BJP legislator and would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda as he is keen on returning to the party. He further added that he will advise his son Subhrangshu also to join BJP, in view of the situation.

However, his son Subhrangshu, who had also switched sides and returned to the TMC along with his father, claimed that his father is “extremely unwell” and suffers from “dementia and Parkinson’s disease”.

#WATCH | I was always with BJP and I will remain with the party if they offer me work: TMC MLA Mukul Roy pic.twitter.com/0cVQen0eLh — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

The drama over Mr Roy’s whereabouts started on Monday evening when his family members claimed he was “untraceable”. He had travelled to New Delhi for “some personal work”, as per his own statement, and his family had accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics by using the TMC leader who is unwell and not in the “right frame of mind”. According to Mukul Roy’s doctors, he has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and dementia and underwent surgery for a neurological disorder last month.

Roy underwent surgery for hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain, which may cause brain damage, according to reports. “Baba has recovered well from several health issues. He is better now. But his dementia has deteriorated vastly and hence he is making all kinds of statements,” Subhrangshu Roy told the media while talking about his father.

However, speculations over Roy rejoining the BJP gained momentum after BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra made a cryptic single-word Facebook post: “Comeback”.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Mukul Roy said, “I could not do politics to the full extent for some days because I was unwell. Now the body is healthy. I will talk to Amit Shahji, Noddaji. I have not decided yet whether I will join BJP or not. If that’s the case, I will work for BJP again.” He added that BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya arranged his stay in Delhi.

But during media interactions, Mukul Roy made several conflicting comments, saying he went to Delhi to attend parliament as he is an MP, that he was never a BJP, and that he does not work for TMC. These comments raised questions about his mental health.

Mr Roy, who had joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with the TMC leadership, was made BJP national vice president in 2020. He won from the Krishnanagar North assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2021 and returned to the TMC just a month after the results were announced, complaining of “ill-treatment” by the saffron party. He, however, didn’t resign as an MLA. Since his return to the TMC, he has remained away from the public glare.

Reacting to the latest developments, the TMC has accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics. State parliamentary affairs minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay accused the BJP of pursuing politics by using an unwell person, however, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the saffron camp is not interested in “inducting Mr Roy back into the party.”

The flip-flop by Mukul Roy has once again brought to the fore the issue of turncoat politics in India, where politicians switch sides for their own benefit.

However, the issue also raises questions about the integrity of politicians who switch sides for political gains. Mukul Roy’s return to the TMC just a month after he won on a BJP ticket has been criticized by many as an opportunistic move, and his latest statement about wanting to return to the BJP has only added to the confusion.