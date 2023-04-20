Trinamool Congress leader and a Member of Parliament representing the Krishnanagar constituency, Mahua Moitra is known for her unhinged rants against her political opponents. Recently, after the killing of Umesh Pal murder accused Asad Ahmed and Mohammad Ghulam in a police encounter on April 13, Mahua Moitra took a jibe a Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by calling him by his birth name — Ajay Singh Bisht. Asad Ahmed was the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in police custody by three assailants two days later.

While addressing a press conference Mahua Moitra said that she prefers to call people by their real names as she said that “Honourable chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Ajay Bisht had himself said gaadi palat jati hai (the car overturns)”, Mahua then goes on to say that “his (Yogi Adityanath) real name is Ajay Bisht although he calls himself a Yogi.”

#WATCH | "The other name for Mr Ajay Bisht was 'Mr Thok Do'….so this kind of complete lawlessness, jungle raj, encounter killings always flourished under the gentleman&contiue to do so," says TMC MP Mahua Moitra on police encounter killing of Umesh Pal murder accused today. pic.twitter.com/MS7fy0l4g6 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

In a tweet attacking CM Yogi and the UP Police over the killing of Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed, Mahua Moitra again addressed CM Yogi as Ajay Bisht, the name he had before he took the vows of a Sanyasi.

“So basically Ajay Bisht & @Uppolice found 3 men who very conveniently have “no family connections” to kill Atiq & his brother. That’s how all terrorist organizations recruit their hitmen btw,” Moitra tweeted.

So basically Ajay Bisht & @Uppolice found 3 men who very conveniently have “no family connections” to kill Atiq & his brother.



That’s how all terrorist organisations recruit their hitmen btw. pic.twitter.com/lttK0V7lNn — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 16, 2023

Interestingly, while TMC’s Mahua Moitra prefers to call people by their ‘real name’, she was rather upset when a Twitter user called her by her ‘real name’ Mahua Moitra Lars Brorson. As a Twitter user named ‘Hims’ tweeted, “You should calm down Mahua Moitra Lars Brorsan,” the TMC leader blocked him.

Following this, the Twitter user called out Mahua Moitra for her ‘hypocrisy’ as she calls CM Yogi Adityanath by his pre-renunciation name but blocks people when they call her by her past name.

“So the hypocrisy Queen @MahuaMoitra blocked me and ran with her tail nicely tucked in when I called her with her past name MAHUA LARS BRORSON but this bigot has the audacity to call @myogiadityanath with hai pre-renunciation name and sees nothing wrong in it. Why are these TMC doormats such hypocrites @TVMohandasPai?,” Hims tweeted.

So the hypocrisy Queen @MahuaMoitra blocked me and ran with her tail nicely tucked in when I called her with her past name MAHUA LARS BRORSON but this bigot has the audacity to call @myogiadityanath with hai pre-renunciation name and sees nothing wrong in it. Why are these TMC… pic.twitter.com/yEvRE5v4y7 — Hims (@maveinlux) April 18, 2023

Following this, many netizens started calling Mahua Moitra by her past name ‘Mahua Moitra Lars Brorson’. It is notable here that Mahua Moitra was married to a Danish financier Lars Brorson and resided with him in Scandinavia. Though not much is known about their relationship, the duo got married in 2002, however, were later divorced.

So @MahuaMoitra 's previous name was Mahua Lars Brorson okie!

If Yogi Adityanath is addressed as Ajay Bisht then Mahua Moitra should be Mahua Lars Brorson! https://t.co/Ad83GuHJjl — KishoreIyer (@KishoreIyer5) April 18, 2023

Mahua Moitra, i mean Mahua Lars Brorson won't talk about the ongoing job scam going on in WB where 3 TMC MLAs have already been arrested.

She won't talk about the recent incidents of minor [email protected] here.

But she will shed tears for a [email protected] don.

If hypocrisy had a face https://t.co/mOyV92eJou — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) April 18, 2023

After Twitter users started to use her previous name, she started to block them. Many users tweeted that they were blocked by her after they used the name Mahua Moitra Lars Brorson.

Mrs Mahua Lars Brorson blocked me, she does not like her real name! pic.twitter.com/UdogPnML9N — Shauvik 👮👬🌈🌎 (@shauviks_space) April 18, 2023

Mahua lars brorson blocked after i wrote her real name pic.twitter.com/NMpcVZI7Iv — vishal diwan (@vishald19293727) April 19, 2023

Did she block u too? I just asked her if this Mahua Lars Brorson thing is true and she blocked me😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/e4DMyacCvl — Vladimir Vladimirovich Uchiha (@Venom_Uchiha1) April 19, 2023

After parting ways with her husband Lars Brorson, Mahua chose to go by her maiden name. While Mahua Moitra chooses to go by her maiden name, Yogi Adityanath, having renounced material life by becoming a Sanyasi, and also being a revered Saint of the Nath Sampradaya as well as the Mahant of Gorakhnath Muth, one of the most important Temples of the sect, ceased to go by the name given to him at his birth and is known as Yogi Adityanath.

Mahua Moitra, who ‘prefers’ to call people by their real name needs to understand that in the sacred traditions of Hindu Dharma, it is mandated that once a person takes the vows of a Sanyasi, he ceases to be the individual he was until that moment. A Sanyasi is a Dwij which means twice-born, once is the biological birth and the spiritual rebirth. A Sanyasi takes a new name, shreds all ties with his family, and dedicates the remainder of his life to the Gods above and Dharma. So in this context, Yogi Adityanath is the one true ‘real name’ of the Sanyasi she chooses to call by his birth name merely due to political and ideological differences. The repeated use of the name Ajay Bisht to address Yogi Adityanath is symptomatic to Hinduphobia and blatant disrespect of the Sanyas tradition in the Hindu Dharma.

Several political leaders and their supporters often argue that if Yogi Adityanath is a Sanyasi, what is he doing in politics, etc? To such questions CM Yogi had in an interview with AajTak in 2021, had said that he is a ‘Karmayogi’.

According to Lord Shri Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita, a “Karmayogi” is someone who practices karma yoga and works relentlessly to accomplish their obligations externally while remaining detached from them on the inside. A Karmayogi performs his duties without being attached to the rewards of his karma, as described in this Shloka from the Bhagavad Gita, chapter 3, verse 7—

yas tvindriyāṇi manasā niyamyārabhate ’rjuna

karmendriyaiḥ karma-yogam asaktaḥ sa viśhiṣhyate||

The TMC MP should also be mindful that respect is a two-way street; even though she may continue to hold political opposition to the policies of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who is a democratically elected public representative, if she wants to be addressed by her real name, she should also respect Yogi Adityanath’s name and identity as a saint of the Nath Sampradaya and a Sanyasi.