Friday, April 21, 2023
UP: 13-year-old boy arrested for raping his minor cousin in Mohanlalganj

On Thursday, a 13-year-old boy allegedly raped his 2-year-old cousin in Mohanlalganj in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Representational Image
On the evening of Wednesday, April 19, a 13-year-old boy allegedly raped his two-year-old cousin in Mohanlalganj in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the juvenile accused brought the minor girl to a tin shed where he allegedly forced himself upon her before fleeing when she began to cry out of pain. When the girl eventually returned home, her mother noticed her wounds and thought something was not right.

It has been reported that the accused allegedly made a similar attempt earlier as well, however, he was let go. This time, however, the accused boy has been arrested by the police on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father. 

According to the police, the accused has a habit of watching pornographic videos on his phone.

It has been stated in the complaint that it was when the girl was playing outside her house that her cousin, came over to play with her. The victim’s father and her mother had left to work in the field with their 8-month-old second child. Meanwhile, the accused took the victim to his house. According to the victim’s father, his brother, and sister-in-law were also not present at home at that time.

The cousin took advantage of the situation and raped his sister. He allegedly left the girl close to the house after she reportedly began bleeding from her private parts. She was crying in pain. When the girl’s parents arrived home, they enquired as to why she was crying. The girl said her brother assaulted her. Everyone at the time tried to calm her down. However, the minor girl began to cry out in pain the following morning, and the victim’s mother saw wounds and bleeding near the victim’s private part. 

Meanwhile, SHO Mohanlalganj, Kuldeep Dubey stated, “When asked, the victim revealed the name of her cousin.” When the victim’s father went to the accused’s house to complain to him, he was allegedly abused, harassed, and assaulted with a stick.

“The accused boy, who is in class 9, also engaged in lewd behaviour with the girl a few days earlier. The SHO stated, “We arrested him and sent him to a juvenile home,” SHO Dubey added.

