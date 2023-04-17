USA: Six female teachers arrested for sexual misconduct after having sex with minor students

In the USA, six cases of female teachers being arrested for sexual misconduct have come to light. The teachers were reportedly detained over the span of two days. According to reports, all these six teachers, teaching in different schools across the US are accused of having sex with students, most of them reportedly minors.

This includes a staff worker from Kentucky who was accused of having sexual intercourse on three separate occasions with two 16-year-old boys. According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, the 38-year-old accused, identified as Ellen Shell Danville, was charged with third-degree rape. She was arraigned in Garrard County District Court on Thursday (April 13, 2023).

Prior to working at Woodlawn Elementary School as a teacher’s assistant, Shell worked at Lancaster Elementary School.

According to a report published by local media house WTKR, Boyle County School officials sent a letter to parents alerting them to the arrest.

The second teacher who was detained is from Arkansas Heather Hare. She is facing first-degree felony assault rape for being in a sexual relationship with a teen student.

Following a tip-off regarding another teacher’s involvement with a pupil, the police detained Emily Hancock from Oklahoma, a state in the South Central region of the United States. Hancock was detained for having an improper relationship with a 15-year-old student while working as a substitute teacher in Lincoln County. Hancock reportedly communicated with the minor student on Snapchat while she was working at Wellston Public Schools.

In another incident, 36-year-old Kristen Gantt was arrested on Friday for reportedly having sex with a minor student five times both inside and outside of her school. Gantt teaches at a Catholic high school in Iowa, reports The New York Times.

Additionally, a learning disabilities teacher at Fairfax County Schools named Allieh Kheradmand was charged with sexual misconduct with a student. She was arrested on four counts of indecent liberties with a student, according to police.

Similarly, in Pennsylvania, a javelin coach was arrested for sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old boy she coached.

The sixth teacher who was arrested on allegations of sexual misconduct with her student was a 26-year-old teacher identified as Hannah Marth. She was held for reportedly having engaged in a sexual relationship with a track and field athlete from the Northampton Area High School.