On April 23, Bulandshehr Police arrested a 30-year-old man named Fahim for the rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl. As per reports, the child was playing outside her house at around 4:30 PM when she went missing. When she did not return for a few hours, her family members started looking for her. The incident took place in the Jahangirabad Police Station area.

Uttar Pradesh | A 4-year-old girl was playing outside her house in Jahangirabad police station area but when she was not seen for 1-2 hours, her family members started looking for her. When they reached their neighbour's house, the girl was found dead there. The neighbour was… pic.twitter.com/KUUNDrUthI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2023

The victim’s relatives said that when they were looking for the girl, they tried to look into Fahim’s house but were stopped. Fahim replied that the girl was not there. Later, upon suspicion, they came there again and forced the door open. They found the girl lying under the bed unconscious. The accused was lying in an intoxicated state on the bed. The victim’s clothes were reportedly torn and blood was on her body.

Anupshahr Circle Officer Anvita Upadhyay said in a statement that when the family reached their neighbour’s house, they found their daughter dead under the bed.

“The accused was lying in an intoxicated state near the body,” she added. She further added the investigation into the matter is underway, and the Uttar Pradesh police will ensure strict action as per the law against the accused.