The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday (April 10) condemned the arbitrary action taken by Gujarat police against Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani and demanded her immediate release. In a press release dated April 10, the Hindu organisation also demanded that the FIR filed against the Hindu activist be quashed with immediate effect.

કાજલ બહેન હિન્દુસ્તાની ની ધરપકડ સંદર્ભે વિહિપ ક્રોધિત pic.twitter.com/gO84wjwShB — Vishva Hindu Parishad – Saurashtra (@vhpsaurashtra) April 10, 2023

The press release was made public a day after Gujarat’s Una police arrested the Hindu activist for an alleged ‘hate speech’.

In the press release by VHP in Gujarati is translated as follows:

“Kajal Hindustani, the symbol of women empowerment, who has been continuously working for the majority Hindu society, was arrested recently in a programme held in Una by the government, who considered some of her advice regarding the system and related problems of the society and the country to be controversial.”

“Instead of strengthening women’s power in the state, as exemplified by women like Kajal Hindustani, who enlightened and counselled society on relevant issues, the system has fractured the spirit of woman power, which is terrible.”

Press note released by VHP demanding the release of Kajal Hindustani

“The Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands that the complaint against Kajal ben be dropped and that she be granted bail immediately,” the statement read.

Kajal Hindustani arrested for an alleged ‘hate’ speech

On Sunday, April 9, Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was reportedly arrested by Gujarat’s Una police. This comes after a case was registered against her for an alleged ‘hate speech’. According to local media reports, Kajal Hindustani has been sent to Junagadh jail following an appearance in front of the Magistrate at his residence.

On March 30, the Ram Navami procession (Shobhayatra) was taken out in Una of district Gir Somnath, Gujarat. Following the procession, an event was organized where Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was one of the speakers. The Dharmasabha took place at Raavanvadi near Trikon Bagh.

During her speech, Kajal raised several issues, including Love Jihad and Land Jihad. The local Muslims deemed her speech controversial and took out a protest march. There were reports of stone pelting at various places, and the city was on the edge for two days. In addition to this, the infamous Sar Tan Se Juda slogans were also raised against her.