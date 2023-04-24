Monday, April 24, 2023
Video of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad beating a naked man goes viral

Asad Ahmed and his aide Ghulam were neutralised in an encounter operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police on April 13, 2023.

Video of Asad Ahmed torturing naked man with belt goes viral
Asad Ahmed and screengrab of the viral video
On Monday (April 24), a disturbing video of slain dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed and his accomplice torturing and assaulting an unarmed, naked man has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed could be seen hitting the victim with a leather belt. One of his henchmen could also be seen kicking the man, who was stripped to his toes.

The incident is said to be from January 19, 2021, and was reportedly recorded in a flat in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. The cops have recovered the disturbing footage from Asad Ahmed’s phone.

The cops have also found bloodstains and knives from the said residence in Lucknow. While posting the video on Twitter, Times Now journalist Vinod Kumar Mishra said, “Police found a shocking video in the mobile phone of Atiq’s son Asad who was killed in the encounter.”

He further added, “In the video, a man is being stripped naked and thrashed, kicked, punched, and thrashed with a belt. The video is said to be of a flat in Lucknow where Asad used to live.”

Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam were neutralised in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on April 13, 2023. Two days later, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range in Prayagraj.

Searched termsAtiq Ahmed murder
