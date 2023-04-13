Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani has said that she will continue to work against land jihad, love jihad, and forced conversions. She made these remarks while addressing the media as she stepped out of the Junagadh jail after she was granted bail.

Kajal Hindustani said, “Even after this much I am firm on what I said. This is why I was not afraid and now I am here in front of you. I had trusted that I will definitely get justice. And I got justice and I am here in front of you all.”

Kajal Hindustani further said, “There are many workers who work a lot for Dharma. As people from the other side commit such things, it is our duty to save our faith. I was doing social work against land jihad, love jihad, and forced conversions. I still do that and I continue to do that.”

She said that she has full trust in the judiciary and is confident that she will get justice, saying that she has not done anything wrong. “I have not done anything wrong and never gone against the constitution. I believed that I would get justice and I got justice and today I am before you all,” she said.

Appealing people to continue working for the cause, she said, ‘Everyone will do their respective work. We have a religion to protect the way others do their work. That is why I must continue to fight land jihad, love jihad, illegal conversions and not sit at home, the work will continue.’

Many supporters welcomed Kajal Hindustani chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans as she came out of jail. She was taken to the residence under tight police security. Two police vehicles guarded her car in the front and back as the convoy moved towards her house. On the way to her house, she was welcomed by people who showered flowers and garlands on her.

On 13th April 2023, Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was granted bail in the Ram Navami speech case in Una. She was released on a bond of Rs 50,000. She came out of Junagadh jail after five days.

On Sunday, April 9, Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested by Gujarat’s Una police. This came after a case was registered against her for an alleged ‘hate speech’.

On March 30, the Ram Navami procession (Shobhayatra) was taken out in Una of district Gir Somnath, Gujarat. Following the procession, an event was organized where Hindu activist Kajal Hindustani was one of the speakers. The Dharmasabha took place at Raavanvadi near Trikon Bagh.

During her speech, Kajal Hindustani raised several issues, including Love Jihad and Land Jihad. The local Muslims deemed her speech controversial and took the entire city hostage. There were reports of stone pelting at various places, and the city was on the edge for two days. In addition to this, the infamous Sar Tan Se Juda slogans were also raised against her.

During Dharmsabha, Kajal Hindustani said that if Muslim women marry Hindu men, it would benefit them. After her speech, Muslim leaders filed a complaint against her and demanded action. An FIR was registered against Kajal under Section 295A, 153A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.