In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a woman leader of the Congress party has made serious allegations against a party leader. The woman has claimed that the Congress leader was forcing her to have physical relations with him. She says that he was constantly pressurising, and was asking her to share his bed, and in return get a prestigious position in the party.

The woman has also claimed to have received obscene calls and messages from the party. Regarding this matter, the woman leader has also complained to the Raipur SSP. On the other hand, the Congress leader, Jayant Sahu, on whom these serious allegations have been leveled, is calling the woman a blackmailer.

The case pertains to the Telibandha police station area of ​​Raipur. Jayant Sahu is a former district member of Dharsinwa and currently works for the Congress party in the Dharsinwa assembly constituency. The woman leader, who has made these allegations, is a resident of Bemetara. Jayant Sahu and the woman leader became friends on Facebook some time ago, and following that, she started coming to Raipur.

She said that Jayant wanted to have a physical relationship with her. Some time ago, she also posted a social media post against Jayant on Facebook. In this post, the female leader claimed that Jayant Sahu’s favourite work is to give positions to women and instead use them. The woman has told that she has now informed the SSP about all the facts.

The woman has further claimed that the Police are also not taking any action in her case because of Jayant’s influence. She further claims that the police have been harassing her a lot, and there was no way left for her. “I am thinking of going to the police station and committing suicide by pouring kerosene on myself”, the woman has been quoted as saying in a report published in Dainik Bhaskar.

On the other hand, Jayant Sahu claims that the woman has borrowed some money from him and is now blackmailing her. He claims that she is making such baseless allegations so that she does not have to return the money. Jayant said that a few days ago, he had gone out, then the woman came to his house and took 2 lakhs from his wife. A complaint has already been made on behalf of Jayant at the police station on March 14.

Jayant has claimed that the woman is producing fake chats to spread false information about him and to tarnish his public image.

An FIR has already been registered against the woman at Telibandha police station. The woman claims that her side is not being heard, according to police sources, now the matter will be interrogated afresh and the facts being presented by the woman will be examined.