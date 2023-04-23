The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is building houses for the poor on the land seized from the mafia in the state. It has been started with the land in Prayagraj vacated from the possession of the deceased mafia Atiq Ahmed.

Verification of the applicants for 76 flats being built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on land freed from the possession of mafia Atiq Ahmed in the Lukerganj area of Prayagraj has been completed by the district Urban Development Authorities (DUDA). As many as 6,030 people had applied online for the flats. Of these, 5127 people were found ineligible. 903 applicants are found eligible.

Prayagraj Development Authorities (PDA) secretary Ajit Kumar Singh said, “The District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), entrusted with the responsibility of completing the verification of those who had applied for the flats, found that 85% of applicants did not fit the criteria. DUDA has given us a list of 903 applications but we have asked them to give us the details pertaining to the criteria based on which the application was rejected.”

The PDA has developed two ground plus three-story structures on a plot of land measuring 1731 sqm. Block A has 36 flats, whereas Block B has 40. The state government purchased this land in September 2021, and the foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister. The 76 flats will be allotted by a draw. Each flat will cost on Rs 3.5 lakh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of this project on December 26, 2021. Flats will be available to the poor here for only three and a half lakh rupees. The construction work on the 1731 square meters of land freed from the possession of mafia Atiq Ahmed in Lukarganj is going on at a fast pace and this building is being prepared with better quality and the best safety standards. It will also provide parking facilities for people, community halls and common areas.

Ashok – one of the applicants – said that he never expected that he will get a flat with all the amenities at such a cheaper rate. He also said that Atiq Ahmed had occupied the lands in Prayagraj and no one thought that these lands would ever be free from his clutches, but CM Yogi Adityanath has come as a saviour for them.