Wednesday, May 10, 2023
As Karnataka goes to polls, Congress alleges that BJP is transporting people from Goa in buses

"Why is the Goa BJP govt sending people from Goa on Kadamba Transport Corporation buses to northern Karnataka tonight? Why? Is illicit money being transported? Is bogus voting the objective." Congress party tweeted

Congress leaders have claimed that they had spotted buses ferrying BJP men from Goa to Karnataka ahead of voting.
Hours before the Karnataka assembly election, the Congress party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was transporting supporters from Goa to the poll-bound southern state. The party also shared a video of a bus and questioned whether illegal funds were being moved or if the goal was fraudulent voting as Karnataka undergoes polling today.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera posted that people from Goa were allegedly ferried to Karnataka ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

Congress shared the tweet from its official handle and asked, “Why is the Goa BJP govt sending people from Goa on Kadamba Transport Corporation buses to northern Karnataka tonight? Why? Is illicit money being transported? Is bogus voting the objective.”

Randeep Singh Surjewala also joined the bandwagon and tagged the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP). “What’s happening at Whistling Woodzs Jungle Resort at Dandeli, Uttar Kannada District, Dandeli, Karnataka? Has Vishvajeet Rane booked 6 rooms here? What’s the purpose,” he questioned. Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane is a cabinet minister in the Government of Goa.

It’s noteworthy that Congress has made similar accusations in the wake of elections before. Every time it has experienced defeat, the opposition, especially Congress, has attempted to cast doubt on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) despite repeated assurances and evidence from the election commission that EVM hacking is not possible.

The opposition parties decided to approach the election commission about their reservations over the use of EVMs at a joint meeting held on March 23, 2023. The election commission’s proposal to let migrant voters cast ballots through Remote EVMs raised significant concerns.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Independent Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) member Anil Desai, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party member K Keshav Rao were among those in attendance.

Last year, before the Gujarat state assembly polls the Congress party mocked the election commission insinuating that the organisation is neither independent nor fair.

Congress has continuously cast aspersions on every national agency since the party was ousted from power in 2014, and blamed institutions including the election commission, media and even the judiciary for its electoral losses.

The BJP is hoping to create history to retain its southern bastion while Congress is aiming for a comeback. The voting for 224 assembly seats in Karnataka began at 7 am and will last till 6 pm. The results will be announced on Saturday.

