‘We did not understand the nature of this Khalistan event’: Sydney Masonic Centre cancels SFJ’s Khalistan Referendum voting event. Read details

On May 31, Sydney Masonic Centre confirmed to OpIndia that it has cancelled to booking done by the Khalistan terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for Referendum 2020 voting scheduled for June 4, 2023. The step was taken after the Indian community in Australia submitted hundreds of complaints informing the centre about the threats posed by the scheduled event. Furthermore, The Australia Today reported that security agencies also advised not to allow the event.

Speaking to The Australia Today, a Masonic Centre spokesperson said, “We did not understand the nature of this Khalistan event at the time of booking, However after lots of deliberations decision was taken that Sydney Masonic Centre does not want to be part of any event which can potentially bring harm to the community.”

Hindu Human Rights reporter and researcher Sarah L Gates said in a Tweet that the centre cancelled the event after calls were made informing them about the intensions of SFJ. She wrote, “SFJ are not being honest with their applications.”

For the record, the first call to the Masonic Centre was the time they decided to cancel. That was as soon as the booking was announced. Once they knew it was not a 'polling' exercise, the wheels turned. SFJ are not being honest with their applications. — 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates (@SarahLGates1) May 31, 2023

One of the members of the Hindu community who submitted a complaint about the event, Dharmendra Yadav from Parramatta, Sydney, told Australia Today that for five days he was seeing huge banners praising terrorists. Those posters also had anti-India slogans, Yadav said. He added that the sales team of the centre was possibly tricked by the Khalistani supporters into the booking.

Notably, India has raised concerns over the increasing number of Khalistani supporters in Australia. During a recent visit to Australia, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the issue. PM Albanese assured PM Modi that his government would continue to take strong steps against such elements.

Similar concerns were raised by PM Modi during PM Albanese’s visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has also raised concerns in the past before and after pro-Khalistani events. Notably, in January 2022, a Referendum 2020 voting event organised by the terrorist organisation SFJ turned violent in Australia and members of the Hindu community opposing the propaganda event were attacked with batons and swords.

Earlier, a similar event scheduled in Sydney was cancelled by Blacktown City Council. In a statement to Australia Today, the council’s spokesperson said, “Council has, this morning, cancelled this booking as it conflicts with adopted Council policy and due to risks to Council staff, Council assets and members of the public which cannot be practicably mitigated.”

An investigation into Sikhs For Justice Pty Ltd which was registered in Victoria has been initiated by the agencies. An unnamed official was quoted by Australia Today saying, “A connection to unaccounted money trail is what we are looking into.”

Attacks on Hindu Temples in Australia

There have been several attacks on Hindu temples in Australia especially after SFJ started organising Referendum 2020 events. So far, there have been six such attacks. On May 5, Khalistani supporters attacked a Hindu temple in Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb of Australia. The supporters vandalized the BAPS Swaminarayan temple and wrote “Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)” on the temple walls. Meanwhile, a Khalistan flag could also be seen hanging on the gate of the said temple.

Previously, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane’s Burbank suburb was vandalised with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti defacing its walls on March 4.

A Kali Mata temple received a warning against holding a Bhajan program. A woman priest of a Kali Mata temple in the northern suburbs of Melbourne in Australia received threats from Khalistani terrorists for organizing a Bhajan program of Indian singer Kanhiya Mittal on February 16.

The walls of Hare Krishna Temple located at Albert Park in Melbourne city of Australia defaced with anti-India slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan Murdabad.’ The miscreants had also hailed slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a martyr on January 23.

Walls of the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs were defaced with graffiti of ‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ on January 17.

Hindus attacked during the Khalistan Referendum event

On January 29, Hindus opposing Khalistan Referendum were attacked at Federation Square, Melbourne. The group of Hindus were attacked by Khalistani supporters with swords and batons. Videos of the attack went viral on social media. Following intense criticism by the Indian government, the Australian government initiated an investigation into the matter. Several arrests were made in connection to the attack. Further investigation is underway.