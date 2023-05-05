On Friday, the Khalistani supporters attacked another Hindu temple in Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb of Australia. The supporters vandalized the BAPS Swaminarayan temple and wrote “Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)” on the walls of the temple. Meanwhile, a Khalistan flag could also be seen hanging on the gate of the said temple.

This comes almost two months after the Khalistani vandalized the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and wrote anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans on the walls near the temple in Australia’s Melbourne.

According to the Australia Today report, the BAPS Swaminarayan temple was attacked early on Friday morning and the attack came to the fore after one of the daily visitors of the temple reached the temple for offering prayers. The temple management was then informed who further informed the Police about the incident.

The BAPS Swaminarayan temple of Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb has been vandalised by Khalistan supporters. In the early hours of Friday morning, temple management found the front wall of the temple vandalised with graffiti & a Khalistan flag hanging on the gate, reports… — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

The NSW Police officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. They have also been provided with the CCTV footage by the temple management for investigation.

Earlier on January 17, the supporter had attacked the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs and had written ‘Target Modi’, ‘Modi Hitler’, and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ on the walls next to the temple. Reportedly, Australia has seen four separate anti-Hindu attacks on Temples initiated by pro-Khalistani elements living in the country in the last 4-5 months.

On March 4, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane’s Burbank suburb was vandalised with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti defacing its walls. According to local media reports, the vandalism was carried out by pro-Khalistani supporters. The miscreants wrote anti-Hindu, anti-India and pro-Khalistani slogans on the walls near the temple during the vandalization.

On February 16 a Kali Mata temple received a warning against holding a Bhajan program. A woman priest of a Kali Mata temple in the northern suburbs of Melbourne in Australia received threats from Khalistani terrorists for organizing a Bhajan program of Indian singer Kanhiya Mittal.

On January 23 a similar attack by Khalistani elements took place at the Hare Krishna Temple located at Albert Park in Melbourne city of Australia. The temple served as the centre of the Bhakti Yoga movement in Melbourne and is run by the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). As per reports, temple walls were defaced with anti-India slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan Murdabad.’ The miscreants had also hailed slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a martyr.

On January 12, the Hindu community living in Melbourne woke up to a shock as the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, located in the northern suburb of Mill Park, Melbourne, was vandalised by Khalistani attackers. The walls of the temple were defaced by spray painting anti-India and anti-Narendra Modi slogans.

Notably, PM Modi had taken cognizance of the event and had raised the issue in front of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who was on a visit to India on March 10. He had said that the Indian community was worried about the attacks. PM Albanese then assured that the safety of the Indian community would be a priority for him.

Also, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning the attack on the Indian community by the extremist Khalistani groups in Australia. The MEA had urged the local authorities to launch an investigation into the case and punish the perpetrators.