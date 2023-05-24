Wednesday, May 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal police exhume the body of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed who died...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal police exhume the body of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed who died in mysterious circumstances in October 2022

Faizan Ahmad, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, was discovered dead in mysterious circumstances at the hostel in October of the previous year

OpIndia Staff
faizan ahmed
Faizan Ahmed was a student in IIT Kharagpur. Image Source: Amar Ujala
21

On Monday, May 22, 2023, a team of police officers from Kharagpur, West Bengal, arrived in Dibrugarh. Following a court order from the Calcutta High Court, they proceeded to exhume the body of Faizan Ahmad. Faizan Ahmad, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, was discovered dead in mysterious circumstances at the hostel in October of the previous year. He was originally from Assam.

As per the order from the Calcutta High Court to exhume Faizan’s body, the body was taken out of the grave. The High Court ordered for a second post-mortem to be conducted at Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, stating the need to determine whether his death was a suicide or not.

In October of last year, a report was made to the police regarding a foul smell emanating from a locked room in Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hall at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in West Bengal. Subsequently, the police responded to the scene and opened the door of the room. It was then that they discovered the lifeless body of Faizan Ahmad, a 23-year-old student studying Mechanical Engineering. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences through a tweet.

The police stated that the student who passed away was from Tinsukia, Assam. They received information that he had been missing for two days. Faizan resided in Rajendra Prasad Hall. The police were unsure of the reasons and timing for his visit to LLR Hall. An officer suggested that it seemed to be a suicide case, but the police were conducting a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the matter.

Order and observations by the High Court

On 25th April 2023, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said, “A second post-mortem is vital and necessary for arriving at the truth in this case. The body of the victim has been buried as per Muslim rites at Assam. Let the body of the victim Faizan Ahmed is ordered to be exhumed. The investigating officer in the matter shall coordinate with the Assam Police and ensure that the body and/or remains are exhumed, brought to Kolkata by the State Police and a fresh post-mortem is conducted.”

The court added, “Firstly, there are two visible injury marks, otherwise medically called Haematoma, on the back of the head of the victim and the marks have been confirmed by Mr. Sandip Kumar Bhattacharya, Ld. Amicus Curiae. The original post-mortem report does not mention the same. It is submitted by Mr. Bhattacharya that sodium nitrate a yellowish powder is normally used to  preserve meat.”

The court also noted its observations on the late revealing of the death. The court said, “It is submitted that when a body decomposes, it is impossible that the fellow inmates of the hostel would not be able to detect it. There was mysteriously no smell from the body for 3 days. The presence of this chemical Emplura (Sodium Nitrate) opens up serious questions as regards the time of death and whether it may have been used to preserve the body after the death of the victim.”

The court clarified that its order should not be interpreted as questioning or criticizing the state police. It added, “This order should not be construed as casting any aspersions on the State police since they have proceeded primarily on the post-mortem report given to them. It is expected that the aforesaid exercise is conducted and completed within a period of one month from date.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray, whose party now uses anti-Hindu ‘gaumutra’ jibes, says that it is the duly elected central govt which should be called ‘opposition’

OpIndia Staff -

How AltNews manipulated an apolitical NGO in Kolkata helping educate kids: ‘Claims of AltNews association a lie, we were misled’, says NGO to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -

Who is Sai Varshith Kandula, the Indian-origin youth who rammed an empty truck into the White House fences to ‘seize power by killing President...

OpIndia Staff -

Imam of a Mosque from Ghatiyapur, UP, threatens a Muslim man for offering namaz wearing saffron-coloured clothes, mob tries to attack after FIR: What...

OpIndia Staff -

Pre-poll ‘free electricity’ promise may be fermenting into a crisis for Karnataka Congress, read why

Jhankar Mohta -

CM Siddaramaiah orders ‘ruthless action’ against provocative social media posts that disturb peace, but would action be taken only against Hindus? Read

Gopal Tiwari -

Opposition parties who are boycotting new Parliament inauguration alleging the president’s insult had earlier boycotted the president’s addresses

OpIndia Staff -

Subramaniam Swamy opposes Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking NOC for a fresh ordinary passport after surrendering his diplomatic passport

OpIndia Staff -

Chola dynasty spectre ‘Sengol’ to be placed in the new parliament building by PM Modi, was forgotten after handed over to Nehru as a...

OpIndia Staff -

NIA team to arrive at London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistanis, R&AW had met British Intelligence to discuss radicalism too

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,799FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com