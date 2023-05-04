Thursday, May 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAs Congress goes into damage control, BJP to recite Hanuman Chalisa amidst the row...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Congress goes into damage control, BJP to recite Hanuman Chalisa amidst the row over Congress’ poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje (Image via TheHindu)
1

The row over the Congress party’s promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections does not seem to end anytime soon. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now announced that the party will recite Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka on Thursday at 7 pm.

Speaking about the same, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that “Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP does not know how to recite Hanuman Chalisa, so here is an invitation to him to come, see and listen how we recite the Hanuman Chalisa.”

Karandlaje also urged the people of the state to join the Hanuman Chalisa recitation programs held by the BJP across the state.

Notably, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had recently said that the “BJP and its friends do not how to read the Hanuman Chalisa, they only know how to take 40 percent commission.”

The political war of words erupted after the Congress party released its election manifesto on May 2 in which it promised to ban Bajrang Dal and also equated the Hindu group with the banned Islamist outfit PFI.

“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI, or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” read the party manifesto.

The move was met with severe criticism and backlash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed the Congress party for promising to ban the Hindu outfit in its manifesto. Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara PM Modi said that the Congress earlier had a problem with those who chanted the name of Lord Ram and now they have decided to lock those who chant “Jai Bajrang Bali” in an obvious reference to the members of the Bajrang Dal. 

Interestingly, on Wednesday, May 3, Karnataka Congress leader and former chief minister M. Veerappa Moily in an apparent damage control move said that it is not possible for the state government to ban Bajrang Dal, adding that there is no proposal to ban the group. 

“We have PFI and Bajrang Dal mentioned in our (Congress) manifesto and included all radical outfits. However, banning an outfit is not possible for the state government as it is the central government’s jurisdiction. So a ban on Bajrang Dal by the Karnataka government is not possible. DK Shivakumar will come up with more clarity on this,” Moily said while addressing the media in Udupi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The whole school knew he had a massive crush on me: Prithi talks about her husband and Indian cricketing legend R Ashwin

ANI -

Kashmir politician’s son apologizes for pelting eggs, stones at Indian High Commission in UK, writes to PM Modi seeking visa to perform mother’s last rites

OpIndia Staff -

PT Usha heckled by protestors, late-night scuffle with Delhi police, AAP’s Somnath Bharti’s involvement and a dangerous call by Punia: What we know

OpIndia Staff -

‘Cannot ban Bajrang Dal’: Congress tries to do damage control after backlash over Karnataka poll promise

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim victimhood, anti-Hindu digs, and gaumutra jibes: Meet ex-IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil plotting Congress victory in Karnataka elections

OpIndia Staff -

Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, to be interrogated by IB, RAW and other central intelligence agencies

ANI -

Serbia: Teenage boy shoots dead 8 students and 1 guard in a Belgrade school, several others injured in the pre-planned attack with a ‘kill...

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News skips ‘fact checking’ fake reports of ‘rape with a dead body’ in Jodhpur after giving clean chit to Pakistan on ‘padlocks on...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi court issues summons to BBC, Wikipedia and Internet Archive in BJP leader’s defamation suit alleging illegal availability of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Siddhi Somani -

175 marks out of 700, failed in every subject: Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad’s 10th standard mark sheet surfaces online, punctures claims of his ‘academic...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,560FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com