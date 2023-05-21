Sunday, May 21, 2023
Canada: Punjabi man Nav Nishan Singh arrested for stabbing a woman to death in Brampton

The woman was declared dead on the spot after many attempts to resuscitate her failed and she eventually died from her wounds.

A Punjabi man has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman at a city park in Brampton on Friday, May 19. Nav Nishan Singh (44) stabbed Davinder Kaur (43) to death in broad daylight in the area of Cherrytree Drive and Sparrow Court.

According to the police, they received a call about the killing at about 6 pm on Friday. The victim was discovered at the scene of the crime with clear evidence of trauma. She was declared dead on the spot after many attempts to resuscitate her failed and she eventually died from her wounds.

The accused was found and arrested two kilometres away from the location. On Saturday, May 20, police announced that the perpetrator is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Singh appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice, Brampton. The two individuals were previously informed to be acquainted by police, however, they did not clarify their relationship.

Anyone with information on this occurrence or who may have surveillance or dashcam footage of events leading up to, during, or following the incident is urged to get in touch with homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

People may also provide anonymous information by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or going to peelcrimestoppers.ca.

The largest concentration of the Punjabi community in Canada is found in the city of Brampton, which has a population of almost 7 lakh Punjabis.

