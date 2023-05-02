On Monday, Congress MLA from Bholath and chairman of the All India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira met the Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit and accused one of the Punjab Cabinet Ministers of sexual misconduct. He also handed over the alleged objectionable video clips of the misconduct and demanded the expulsion of the said AAP Minister from the Ministry.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted about his meeting with the Governor however, he refused to expose the name of the Minister and also refused to make public the objectionable videos. Meanwhile, according to BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the minister whose arrest has been demanded by the Kahira is Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

“Friends, I met the Hon’ble Governor Punjab today to hand over highly objectionable video clips of gross misconduct by AAP Minister of Punjab and sought their forensic verification and if genuine said Minister should be dropped from Bhagwant Mann cabinet & arrested,” Khaira tweeted.

Friends,i met the Hon’ble Governor PB today to hand over highly objectionable video clips of gross misconduct by @AamAadmiParty Minister of PB and sought their forensic verification & if genuine said Minister should be dropped from @BhagwantMann cabinet & arrested. @INCIndia — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) May 1, 2023

According to reports, this comes days ahead of the crucial Jalandhar parliamentary seat bypoll. With elections only 10 days away and a tense relationship with the Governor, the timing of these video excerpts has put AAP officials on edge. Khaira stated that the Governor had promised him that he would look into the situation.

Taking cognizance of the incident, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa also tweeted saying that “a highly obscene video of AAP Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has been submitted to Governor Punjab.” He also said that the minister has tendered his resignation and that CM Bhagwant Mann would do a press conference on the same issue soon.

Highly obscene video of AAP Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has been submitted to Governor Punjab.

The minister has tendered his resignation & CM Bhagwant Mann would do a Press Conf of the same in morning.



AAP Punjab is busy managing its scandals.



His Viral video is the #Badlaav — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that no video of sexual misconduct has come to the knowledge of his office. He said, “His allegation against my minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, regarding employment of his relatives in his office staff is also baseless. Khaira should tell the media that if Kataruchak was indulging in any impropriety, why did his political alliance field Kataruchak as a candidate in the 2019 parliamentary elections.” Mann further alleged that Sukhpal Singh Khaira was in the habit of making baseless allegations only to remain in the limelight and draw political mileage.

Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak is also charged by Khaira in a separate complaint to the Governor of “gross misuse of his official position by appointing his son, a close relative, and his political aide as members of his official staff,” a charge that the minister categorically denies. By employing his son Robin Singh as his telephone assistant, his sister-in-law’s son Vikas Deviyal as his special assistant, and Sahil Saini, a close political associate, as his chef, Kataruchuk appeared to be abusing his position of authority, according to Khaira.

The claims have been refuted by Kataruchak, who asserts that he has not appointed any employees in violation of the Constitution. “For the past 11 months, my telephone attendant is Sandeep Kumar from Sarna and my cook is Lekh Ram Sunar from Dinanagar. They are working for almost a year. Khaira’s allegations that I am appointing my relatives/aides in my staff are totally baseless. I would like to appeal that Khaira likes to sensationalise things for political gains. I have not done anything that is illegal or unconstitutional,” he claimed.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Bholath had written to CM BHagwant Mann seeking dismissal and arrest of Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. He had alleged that Kataruchak misused his official position and appointed his near and dear ones to important positions.