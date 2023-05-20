Saturday, May 20, 2023
Karnataka: 8 ministers to be sworn in along with CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar, party president Kharge’s son among the chosen ones

Siddaramaiah, the chief minister-designate of Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister-designate, reportedly shortlisted names of ministers and their portfolios after discussing the modalities of forming the state's cabinet with the party leadership in Delhi on Friday night.

OpIndia Staff
Congress has declared its first list of Karnataka ministers.
6

After Congress’ stunning victory in the recently concluded Karnataka elections, followed by the tussle over the chief ministerial position, party president Mallikarjun Kharge today approved the first list of eight Cabinet Ministers in the state government. The development was confirmed hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.

G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy, and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan will take the oath of office along with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

“Today is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and eight MLAs who will take oath as the ministers (in the state cabinet), everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka, and it is creating a good environment in the country,” informed Mallikarjun Kharge.

At the swearing-in event, which is taking place from 12.30 PM at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the chief minister and his cabinet. Siddaramaiah took oath here in 2013 as well, when he became chief minister for the first time.

Mallikarjun Kharge has invited the leaders of various like-minded parties including Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress among others to the occasion. The gathering might serve as an opposition party show of force as they once again try to work together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had triumphed in Karnataka assembly polls by winning 135 out of 224 seats in the southern state while the ruling BJP was reduced to 66 seats. The results of the May 10 assembly elections were announced on May 13.

