On Tuesday, the Delhi Police took a dig at the Pakistani troll identified as Sehar Shinwari after she said that she wanted to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW chief. The actress said that she wanted to file a complaint against Modi for allegedly spreading chaos and terrorism in Pakistan.

“Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against Indian PM & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claim) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice,” Shinwari tweeted on May 9.

Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will… — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) May 9, 2023

In response to this, the Delhi Police gave a befitting reply saying they still didn’t have any jurisdiction in Pakistan. The Police also quipped asking how Shinwari was using the internet when it has been shut down in Pakistan.

“We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!” the Police tweeted on Tuesday.

But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

Pakistani troll Shinwari, who hilariously wants to file a complaint against PM Modi and RAW chief with Delhi Police also supported Rahul Gandhi recently. She tweeted that BJP would face ‘worst ever defeat’ and that Rahul Gandhi would win. Interestingly, On May 4 this year, the Pakistani entertainer wrote, “As long as BJP is in power, I don’t see any peace between India and Pakistan. Now its duty of India janta to use their power of vote and vote out this anti-peace party. “Vote for Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji in Karnataka elections and see the magic. He will bring back the glory of Mysore again,” she batted for the Congress scion.

Interestingly, the Pakistani entertainer also supports ‘Khalistan’ Pakistan’s ISI-supported propaganda that seeks a separate ‘country’ Khalistan for Sikhs. She has also tried to create a Hindu vs Sikh divide.

Although she calls herself an actress, there are no media articles, no videos on YouTube which acknowledge her as an actress. Pakistan is known to deploy PsyOps to drive an international narrative against India.

At this point, one cannot say for sure whether ‘Sehar Shirwani’ is a real account of an actual female actress who did a one-off role in an obscure serial back in 2017.is just some honeytrap/propaganda account run by Pakistani intelligence agencies for some ulterior motives?

Notably, Indian netizens mocked the actress as she intended to file a police complaint against PM Modi and the RA&W chief. While many of them shared emojis expressing laughter, one of the users said that the actress should have contacted the Uttar Pradesh Police for an appropriate solution under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath. Another user meanwhile said that the tweet made by the actress made no sense.

However, after the Delhi Police gave a scathing reply to the actress, the netizens indicated that Delhi Police would soon have jurisdiction over Pakistan as well. One of the users also said that the actress tagged the wrong police and that she should have tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police for instant results.

“Delhi Police may not be but UP Police has jurisdiction all over the world. UP Police is requested to register charges under relevant sections in the relevant case. Initiate critical proceedings and send a notice to the said woman to come to Lucknow Police Station under Section 157 of the Penal Code for investigation,” the tweet in Hindi read.

Other users also suggested that Delhi Police would soon have jurisdiction in Pakistan and Afghanistan as well. “Delhi Police, don’t forget Afghanistan tak apna hai,” one of the users wrote.

The troll is said to have posted the tweet after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan got detained yesterday. Notably, mobile broadband connections have been suspended nationwide since yesterday in Pakistan following the widespread sharing of recordings of violent protests on social media sites as unrest increased following the detention of Imran Khan.

Following Imran Khan’s detention, PTI activists protested in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi, Quetta, Mardan, Bannu, and Chilas, among other Pakistani cities. According to several accounts in Pakistani media, protesters broke into the Lahore and Rawalpindi homes of army generals.

Several videos that have surfaced on social media sites show groups of men approaching the gated GHQ property with sticks, which they subsequently are shown using to batter the walls. Some of the individuals have their faces covered.

Amnesty International, a human rights organisation, has meanwhile urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to reinstate internet connection for Pakistanis as well as access to Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Military persons detained Imran Khan on Tuesday while he was leaving the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in relation to a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Following his detention, the PTI encouraged its followers to demonstrate in Pakistan by closing all businesses and blocking all roadways. Imran Khan’s detention was deemed legitimate on Tuesday by the Islamabad High Court.