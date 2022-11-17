Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWho is Sehar Shinwari who got some fame on Twitter during T20 World Cup...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Who is Sehar Shinwari who got some fame on Twitter during T20 World Cup and now doesn’t want to let it go

Will the real 'Sehar Shinwari' please stand up?

Nirwa Mehta
Two separate images of 'Sehar Shinwari' in a collage
27

Pakistani entertainer Sehar Shinwari has been made popular on Indian Twitter space over past few weeks ever since she joked around how she would marry someone from that country if that country’s cricket team loses to Pakistan or defeats India in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Like how ahead of India vs Zimbabwe, she had tweeted she would marry a Zimbabwean if it defeats India. This tweet went viral with many from India mocking the proposition.

She has been off and on tweeting such marriage propositions.

For a country that perhaps only cricket to look forward to for any wins, Shinwari’s obsession bordering unknowingly on selfdeprecation is quite understandable.

Another obsession Pakistanis have is with India and India’s politics. This is quite evident from this tweet by Shinwari from last night.

Shinwari tweeted how she will bet that BJP will lose in Gujarat and if it does not happen, one can call her anything she wants. She clearly has earned herself a lot of following from India because Indians, too, like to mock Pakistanis who are defiant about posting their L’s. Obviously, her tweet got a lot of reactions and it got ratio’ed.

Soon after she tweeted how it will be Aam Aadmi Party that will win elections in Gujarat.

Excited about the attention she is getting from India, Shinwari again tweeted praises for Arvind Kejriwal.

In internet slang, what Shinwari is doing is called ‘sh*tposting’ and baiting. Basically tweet something off topic or provocative just to get some kind of reaction usually to increase reach or popularity or number of followers. This is a common tactic used for going ‘viral’ on social media. Often, such popularity is leveraged by people or brands for monetary gains by taking money in exchange of advertising or marketing some product.

As one can see, Sehar Shinwari has a line in her Twitter bio which invites people to reach out to her for brand promotions via her Direct Message option.

Sehar Shinwari’s Twitter account

Shinwari’s tweets have been anti-Narendra Modi and pro-Rahul Gandhi.

Recently, Shinwari tweeted how only Rahul Gandhi can ‘save’ India from BJP and RSS.

Shinwari also doesn’t quite like the RSS.

Interestingly, this is also the language Congress supporters and leaders use to refer to the RSS by dehumanising the ones associated with them.

In 2018, ahead of 2019 General Elections, Shinwari had rooted for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of India.

Sidhu was accused by former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh of being uncomfortably close to Pakistani leaders.

Unsurprisingly, she is not a huge fan of PM Modi.

She also throws the ‘bhakt’ jibes and wants the CAA repealed.

CAA does not affect the Indian citizens in any way irrespective of their faith. CAA only fast-tracks the Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from their neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It does not ban citizenship of Muslims from these countries either. They will be eligible under other laws prevalent in the country. CAA is specifically for the persecuted religious minorities from these three countries only. The propaganda against these laws has been mindboggling to say the least.

Shinwari also supports ‘Khalistan’ the Pakistan’s ISI supported separatist propaganda that seeks a separate ‘country’ Khalistan for Sikhs.

Shinwari’s account has also been trying to create a Hindus vs Sikh divide.

This was quite often used during the so-called farmer protests which had Khalistani elements supporting and financing the protests at Delhi border.

Sehar Shinwari, who clearly seems very much clued in on Indian politics, has a verified Twitter account. However, very little of her is actually known. There is no media articles, no videos on YouTube which acknowledge her as an actress.

Sehar Shinwari’s profile on IMDb

However, on Avt Khyber, there is no match found for Sehar Shinwari.

Sehar Shinwari on Avt Khyber

In fact, there is no mention of Sehar Shinwari on the YouTube channel either.

No Sehar Shinwari on Avt Khyber

A little more digging led one to some ‘mini tv series’ by the name Khuboona Na Mri on Khyber News, but the episode uploaded in 2017 does not have English subtitles and one cannot clearly identify if the woman claiming to be Sehar Shinwari on Twitter is same as the actress who was part of the serial.

Pic 1: Sehar Shinwari picture shared by Twitter handle on their account. Pic 2: Still from YouTube video without the name. Pic 3: Profile picture on ‘Sehar Shinwari’ Twitter account

Their Instagram account, the one linked in their Twitter bio, is a private account with almost 35,000 followers. However, it is not a verified account.

Instagram account of ‘Sehar Shirwani’

In fact, her presence has been so little that the only media mentions she has has been two weeks back, that too in Indian media. None of the Pakistani media has ever written anything about her. Dawn, The Nation, other major Pakistani publications have not had a single article about her. No Pakistani media has talked about her. In a country where television dramas are a major escape from reality, it is interesting how she has not been part of anything till now and still has a verified badge on her profile.

Pakistan is known to deploy PsyOps to drive international narrative against India. Especially by talking about issues such as Kashmir and ‘plight of Muslims in Hindutva regime’. It is known how the ‘Khalistani’ jibe against Indian cricketer Arshdeep was a Pakistani fuelled propaganda happily spread further by ‘fact-checkers’ who hold Indian passports and citizenship.

In October 2021, India lost the match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. At that time, Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami became the target of a propagandist who claimed Indians abused and blamed Shami for the defeat because “he is a Muslim”. There was so much bourhaha over the fabricated mass abuse of Shami that veteran players like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag also fell into their trap.

Interestingly, at that many Twitter users pointed out that they did not see any post abusing Shami before the propaganda started to mushroom on social media platforms. Many Indian cricket fans were obviously upset at the loss and expressed anger, but there were no messages abusing him for being a Muslim. India has had Muslim cricketers, from the Pataudis, to Mohammad Azharuddin to Zahir Khan to Mohammad Kaif. When India lost matches under leadership of Azharuddin as captain, he would be on receiving end of wrath because of his position as captain of Indian cricket team, but not because of his faith.

In fact, Mohammad Shami has been earlier abused by Islamists and called a ‘bad Muslim’ for celebrating his daughter’s birthday. But none of these celebrity cricketers and ‘fact-checkers’ had then pointed it out. Shah Rukh Khan was abused for five years in a row by Islamists for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Sara Ali Khan gets cancelled as Muslim for visiting temple – none of this gets outrage from the ‘liberal secular’ lobby. None of this even gets mentioned.

At this point, one cannot say for sure whether ‘Sehar Shirwani’ is a real account of an actual female actress who did one off role in an obscure serial back in 2017 and is extremely well-versed in Indian politics or is just some honeytrap/propaganda account run by Pakistani intelligence agencies for some ulterior motives.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssehar shinwari, sehar shinwari pakistani actress
Nirwa Mehta
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Deadly Chhattisgarhiya Olympics: Kabaddi player Samaru Kerketta succumbs to injuries, third athlete to die during the event

OpIndia Staff -
Chhattisgarhiya Olympics is being conducted in the state to revive 14 traditional sports. The games are being conducted between different age groups at Panchayat, block, district, and state levels.
Opinions

Himank Bansal assault: How the Courts have legitimised such violence by packaging ‘Islamic blasphemy’ as ‘hate speech’

Nupur J Sharma -
On Saturday, 12 November 2022, a video went viral on social media where a student of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) in Hyderabad, Himank Bansal, was being beaten up by the other students

TMC leader Saket Gokhale compares Shraddha Walkar’s murder to the Bilkis Bano case to win political brownie points

Twitter account ‘Aarthi Sharma’, the ‘Tek Fog whistleblower’ for The Wire stories, stands suspended

Watch: Nepal’s national anthem plays during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when he asks for ‘Rashtriya Geet’

Delhi Police has major hurdles to cross in Shraddha murder case, Aftab’s confession and Narco test not enough: Read

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
598,741FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com