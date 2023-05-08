Ahead of the upcoming elections in the State of Karnataka, a popular Pakistani entertainer by the name of Sehar Shinwari has come out in support of the Congress party.

In a tweet on Saturday (May 6), she prayed for the victory of the grand-old party in the Karnataka elections with a 2/3 majority. “BJP will face the worst ever defeat,” Shinwari expressed hope in Congress.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sehar Shinwari

A day later on Sunday (May 7), she announced that Congress Scion will come to power next time.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sehar Shinwari

Recently, she hailed Rahul Gandhi for being a ‘man of steel’ and ‘educating’ Sanghis (a term used routinely by left-liberals and Islamist to mock the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) and brainless.

On May 4 this year, the Pakistani entertainer wrote, “As long as BJP is in power, I don’t see any peace between India and Pakistan. Now its duty of India janta to use their power of vote and vote out this anti-peace party.”

“Vote for Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji in Karnataka elections and see the magic. He will bring back the glory of Mysore again,” she batted for the Congress scion.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sehar Shinwari

On May 7, Sehar Shinwari put three conditions before India to be able to bring negotiations with Pakistan. They included the removal of the BJP from power, withdrawal of the Indian Army from Junagadh and Kashmir and re-payment of 7 trillion USD to Pakistan, allegedly promised during the Partition.

Shinwari’s tweets have largely been anti-Narendra Modi and pro-Rahul Gandhi. Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, she had rooted for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of India.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sehar Shinwari

Interestingly, the Pakistani entertainer also supports ‘Khalistan’ Pakistan’s ISI-supported propaganda that seeks a separate ‘country’ Khalistan for Sikhs. She has also tried to create a Hindu vs Sikh divide.

Although she calls herself an actress, there are no media articles, no videos on YouTube which acknowledge her as an actress. Pakistan is known to deploy PsyOps to drive an international narrative against India.

At this point, one cannot say for sure whether ‘Sehar Shirwani’ is a real account of an actual female actress who did a one-off role in an obscure serial back in 2017.is just some honeytrap/propaganda account run by Pakistani intelligence agencies for some ulterior motives?