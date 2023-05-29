Monday (May 29), the country woke up to the shocking news of the brutal murder of a minor girl identified as Sakshi by her ‘friend’ Sahil in the Shahbad dairy area of Delhi. In the murder, which has been caught on CCTV camera, Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then her head was crushed using a boulder by Sahil.

The inconsolable parents of the 16-year-old Sakshi, devastated by the brutal murder of their daughter, have demanded stringent action against 20-year-old Sahil. Speaking to ANI, the mother said, “Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter.”

The bereaved mother recalled how her daughter always dreamt of taking care of them like a son. “I’ll always be a son to you’ll,” the bereaved mother recalled Sakshi telling her several times. She added that Sakshi, who had recently completed class ten, was aspiring to be a lawyer before she met the dastardly fate.

The mother added that on the day of the incident, Sakshi told her that she was going to the public toilet near our house and returning home. “I don’t know why she went there, the accused killed her near the toilet,” the mother recalled.

Demanding the death penalty for the perpetrator, the mother said, “If he in kept in the lock-up he will be released sooner or later, this is how it works, nowadays everything works on bribes, I want justice, life for a life, otherwise he will do it again. Today it was my daughter, tomorrow it will be someone else.”

"Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter," mother of the 16-year-old minor victim speaks about the incident when her daughter was stabbed to death by 20-year-old accused, Sahil, in Shahbad dairy area

Sakshi’s father also echoed similar sentiments. Confirming that they did now know Sahil, he too demanded stringent punishment for the accused Sahil Sarafaraz.

"My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces. We demand stringent punishment for the accused," says Father of the 16-year-old minor girl who was stabbed to death by 20-year-old accused, Sahil, in Shahbad dairy area

“My daughter was stabbed many times, her intestines bulged out, her head was also broken into four pieces. We demand the strictest punishment for the accused, “he said.

Sakshi’s father said he did not know anything about Sahil.

“I did not know any Sahil. I did not know if they were friends or they had a quarrel. I had not heard of him from her or any of her friends” he told ANI.

“During the police questioning, one of her friends told that they were friends but I did not know earlier,” her father said.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have arrested the accused, Sahil in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. In the picture of his arrest shared by ANI, Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and brutally murdered her, is seen wearing a Kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist.

Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship and had an ugly fight a day before the murder. The victim was on her way to attend a birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started attacking her with a knife. In the brutal attack, Sahil kept stabbing the victim repeatedly and later picked up a concrete block to crush her head.

The chilling murder was caught on camera when Sahil was stopped stabbing the minor lover to death. The incident took place on Sunday.

On Monday, the accused, Sahil was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. In the picture of his arrest shared by ANI, Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and brutally murdered her, is seen wearing a Kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist. Along with Sahil, his father Sarfaraz has been taken into custody by the police.