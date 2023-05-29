In a horrific murder case from Delhi Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was brutally killed by her ‘friend’ Sahil. In the murder, which has been caught on CCTV camera, Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then her head was crushed using a boulder by Sahil.

The accused, Sahil has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. In the picture of his arrest shared by ANI, Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and brutally murdered her, is seen wearing a Kalava (a sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist.

BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, also took to Twitter to point out that the Muslim accused was wearing a Kalava around his wrist. Calling it an incident of Love Jihad, the BJP leader questioned with whose tactical support did the accused carry out the heinous crime.

ये है मोहम्मद साहिल s/o सरफ़राज़



इसी हैवान ने दिल्ली में नाबालिग हिंदू लड़की को बेरहमी से चाकुओं से गोद गोद कर मार डाला



इस साहिल के हाथ में कलावा कैसे ?



ये लव जिहाद है



ये बेटियों के ख़िलाफ़ सुनियोजित हमला है



साहिल के मास्टर माइंड कौन है ? pic.twitter.com/3S2ucmSDy8 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 29, 2023

DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh, meanwhile, in a video byte, said that Shail had fled after the incident. The police, Monday, detained Sahil from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. They are now bringing him back to Delhi. He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, a resident of Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area and the deceased minor girl knew each other beforehand. Singh also said that as per the initial investigation, the police feel that Sahil was aware of the minor’s whereabouts at the time of the attack.

#WATCH | We have detained the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, UP. We are further investigating the matter. The victim was going to attend a function during which this incident took place. The accused used to live under the Shahbad Dairy police station area: DCP Outer North Ravi… pic.twitter.com/zTw9jO7J1j — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

According to media reports, Sahil is 20 years old. He is an AC mechanic by profession. Hindi media house Nav Bharat Times has quoted the police as saying that Sahil and the deceased victim knew each other and were in a relationship.

The victim was on her way to attend a birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started attacking her with a knife. In the brutal attack, Sahil kept stabbing the victim repeatedly and later picked up a concrete block to crush her head.

Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship and had an ugly fight a day before the murder. Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case following a complaint by the victim’s father.

The chilling murder was caught on camera when Sahil was stopped stabbing the minor lover to death. The incident took place on Sunday, and the arrest came in within 24 hours of the crime’s occurrence. Along with Sahil, his father Sarfaraz has been taken into custody by the police.