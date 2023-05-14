Following an overwhelming victory in the Karnataka elections, the power tussle started within the Congress party for the chief minister post. Amidst the speculations over a rift with Siddaramaiah, Congress state president DK Shivakumar tried to lay the speculations to rest. DK Shivakumar said that there are no differences with the former CM, he also added that he has many times extended support to Siddaramaiah.

“Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to make it clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah”, Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the supporters of former CM Siddaramaiah put up a poster outside his residence in Bengaluru, calling him “the next CM of Karnataka.”

Soon after, supporters of DK Shivakumar placed a poster outside his Bengaluru residence, demanding that he be declared “CM of the state.”

Some media reports also suggest that the Congress party may reach a middle ground with both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah getting equal tenures as the Karnataka CM.

As opposed to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar has always been a member of Congress and has never lost an election since he won his first one in 1989. Siddaramaiah has been part of All India Progressive Janata Dal, Janata Dal, and Janata Dal (Secular) in the past before joining Congress.

In the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party managed to secure only 66 seats, while the Congress increased its seat count from 80 to 135 seats, ensuring the party’s significant victory. The Janata Dal (Secular), which won 37 seats in the last election, got only 19 this time.