On Tuesday, May 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an espionage case against a freelance defense journalist identified as Vivek Raghuvanshi and alleged that he sold sensitive information related to DRDO and future procurements of Indian armed forces to foreign countries for money.

According to the reports, the CBI is also conducting raids and searches at 12 locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Jaipur in this case. The officials believe that Raghuvanshi also sold information related to diplomatic and strategic talks of India with friendly nations to other countries for money.

Raghuvanshi was allegedly sharing it with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, the CBI stated amid the massive action in the said espionage case. CBI said that Raghuvanshi collected ‘sensitive’ and ‘minute’ details of DRDO and sold it for money.

Vivek Raghuvanshi is a Delhi-based freelance journalist who writes defense-related articles. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a freelance journalist for 32+ years.