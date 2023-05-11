Thursday, May 11, 2023
Loud sound near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas near Golden Temple, police say it could be another explosion, probe on

ANI
File photo of Punjab Police near Golden Temple (Image credit: India Today)
The Punjab Police said that there is a possibility that the loud sound which was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday, was the result of an explosion. 

The suspects are being rounded up, police said. The sound was heard around 12.15-12.30 am, the police added. 

While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh said, “A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out.” 

“The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on,” he added. 

Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas is the oldest ‘sarai’ (lodge). 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

