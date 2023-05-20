After the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the poll promises made by the Congress party will become law in the next 1 to 2 hours. Rahul Gandhi made this statement in Bengaluru on 20th May 2023 after Siddharamaiah took oath as the chief minister of the southern state. Rahul Gandhi assured that the Congress will give a clean and non-corrupt government.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I had said we don’t make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka govt will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law. After Congress’s victory, many things were written as to how Congress won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis. backwards. We had the truth, poor people. BJP had money, police and everything but the people of Karnataka defeated all their powers.”

“We will give you a clean, non-corrupt government,” he added.

The five main promises made by the congress party before the state assembly elections are- Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free power to all households, Gruha Lakshmi: Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, Anna Bhagya: 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household; Yuva Nidhi scheme: diploma holders will get an allowance of Rs 1,500 per month for two years, while graduates will receive Rs 3,000 per month and Shakti: Free bus rides for all women in the state.

Rahul Gandhi also said after this oath ceremony, “You fully supported the Congress. The way in which we said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, we wiped the hatred and – brought love. In the market of hatred, we have opened several shops of love.” He added, “Nafrat ko mitaya, Mohabbat jeeti.”

Senior Congress leader Siddharamaiah took oath as the chief minister of the state for the second time. Congress state president DK Shivakumar took oath as the deputy chief minister. Eight other Congress leaders became ministers. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot administered the of office and secrecy to them at the swearing-in ceremony held in the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru – the capital of Karnataka.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, and Congress MLAs G Parameshwara, MB Patil, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are the ministers who took the oath.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Congress won 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.