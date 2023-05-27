Saturday, May 27, 2023
German tourist who stripped naked inside a Hindu temple in Indonesia sent for mental health treatment. Here is what happened

Darja Tuschinski also walked naked in the guest areas of the resort where she was staying, according to Indonesian authorities.

OpIndia Staff
German tourist strips naked inside a Hindu temple in Indonesia. Here is what happened
Screengrab of the viral video, image via Latestly
34

On Monday (May 22), a 28-year-old German tourist named Darja Tuschinski gatecrashed and stripped naked during a dance performance inside the Saraswati Ubud Temple in Bali province of Indonesia.

The accused woman ran past security guards at the temple and stripped naked after being denied a ticket to the show. She also attempted to enter the Hindu temple’s sanctum sanctorum but was stopped by the security guards. Darja Tuschinski was arrested by the local police and sent for mental health treatment.

A video of the naked German woman went viral online wherein she was seen walking past a group of dancers performing and striking poses. Later, she also opened the door of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and posed as if she was praying. This left the audience shocked.

Tuschinski also walked naked in the guest areas of the resort where she was staying, according to Indonesian authorities. They did not, however, file charges against her.

The security guards took her off-stage and handed her over to the police. Tuschinski was accused by police of failing to pay bills at several hotels while on holiday in Bali. “The foreigner is depressed because she has no money to finance her stay in Bali,” said police spokesman Stefanus Satake Bayu.

According to the officer, the woman has mental health issues and became anxious about money during her extended tour in Indonesia. She was taken to a psychiatric hospital after she refused to board a flight home. 

A purification ritual was conducted inside the temple. Notably, there has been a spike in the number of foreign visitors deported for acting or making gestures that are offensive to the religious sentiments of Balinese Hindus.

Alina, a Russian Yoga influencer, was deported to Moscow last year after a naked photo of her in front of a 700-year-old sacred banyan tree went viral and sparked outrage among local Hindus. Another Russian tourist Yuri was deported the same month for posting a photo of himself half-naked atop the sacred Mount Agung.

