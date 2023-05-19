The Rein Bazar police in Hyderabad have booked five Muslim youngsters for assaulting a Hindu boy with knives and iron rods in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura for dating a Muslim girl. The accused, identified as Ikram, Sohail, Mohammad, Nayeem, and two others have been charged with attempt to murder, kidnapping, and extortion by the police.

The incident took place on May 11 when S Karthik, a 19-year-old resident of L B Nagar, had gone to SRT Colony in Yakutpura to meet his Muslim girlfriend, who lives in the old city. The couple had been in a relationship for five months after meeting on Instagram.

Karthik called his girlfriend on the phone of a paan store owner and asked her to meet him near the paan shop. While Kartik was meeting his Muslim girlfriend, the attackers— Ikram, Mohammed, Nayeem, Sohail, and two others arrived at the spot and objected to the couple talking there, and later initiated a fight with them.

An FIR has been filed against the accused youths alleging that they attacked Karthik with knives, iron rods, and sticks and tormented him, causing severe injuries to his body.

It has been alleged that the accused persons made an extortion call to victim Karthik’s father, Narasimha Goud, and demanded Rs 50,000 over the phone. They also allegedly kidnapped Karthik on the spot and attempted to take him somewhere else, but he managed to escape and returned home. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint at the Rein Bazaar police station.

The Rein Bazar police station’s Detective Inspector A. Madhusudhan Reddy revealed that a case has been registered against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is now being conducted into the matter.