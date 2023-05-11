

The Kerala Story continues its record-breaking spree at the box office as it surpasses the coveted Rs 50-crore milestone on the fifth day of its release. The movie, starring Adah Sharma in the lead was released on May 5.

The unforgiving approach of showing how innocent people are brainwashed and lured into Islam and then led down the path of terrorism ruffled the feathers of many who called the film ‘Islamophobic’ and hateful. The usual set of liberals and members of the opposition parties, especially Congress went ahead to call for the film to be banned. Despite the criticism, however, the movie, based on true events, has not only been breaking box office records but also inspiring people to promote ‘The Kerala Story’ among Hindu women on their own. It has also made people realise how they didn’t recognise the efforts to influence them earlier.

One such woman, who came out of the theatre after watching the movie told a YouTube News channel One News Hindi that she would urge every Hindu woman to watch this film so that they become aware and alert of the traps. Sharing her own life experience, the woman said that indoctrination in the name of Islam documented in the movie is not a figment of anyone’s imagination but a real problem raging across not only India but the world. She confessed how she herself had fallen prey to this trap when she was in college.

“I was a little brainwashed as well, I was a little bit influenced towards Islam as well. After watching, I realise this same scenario happened to me as well. Parents should teach you about your culture and religion,” she told the news channel, emphasising how such movies help in better understanding of such real-time issues plaguing various parts of the country.

Snubbing those who are calling ‘The Kerala Story’ a propaganda film, she said that the movie has only shown the truth. Another person standing next to this woman also asserted that the movie has only depicted the truth. “Calling a wrong thing wrong is not propaganda,” the youth asserted.

The woman is further heard saying that the movie makes a person realise how important it is to make your child aware of their religion and culture. She said that the movie throws light on the larger issue which is, why vulnerable women are being so easily lured and indoctrinated in the name of Islam. She said that the movie highlights how those women how who are not aware of their own culture and religion easily fall prey to such traps.

This moviegoer was not the only one who was impressed by how meticulously the filmmakers documented this subject, which is often ignored by the Leftists, Islamists and their apologists and their supportive media. Several others were intrigued by how Sudipto Sen’s film The Kerala Story has brought forth the conspiracies of Islamic conversion into public discussion.

Many, who came out of the theatre after watching The Kerala Story, said that they are convinced that the movie is based on true incidents. They said that issues like Love Jihad, religious conversion, indoctrination in the name of Islam etc are all real issues that are rapidly spreading their tentacles across many parts of the country. They said that it is imperative that every Hindu girl watches the movie so that they could save themselves from being brainwashed and lured into embracing another faith and then taking on to the path of terrorism.

At around 18-00 minutes into the video, a man who proudly sports a tilak on his forehead is heard saying that he was completely impressed by how the filmmakers have fearlessly explored a topic that is pressing and has been destroying the lives of numerous vulnerable and innocent Hindu women.

“Every person should take it upon themselves to get at least one girl to see the movie. If everyone can sponsor the ticket of any one girl child and get her to see the movie, it will not be less than the virtue of performing Kanyadaan,” he said.

Notably, earlier OpIndia reported about Sadhu Magar, a Hindu activist, who had flagged a banner on his autorickshaw that promised free services for people going to watch the film ‘The Kerala Story’. He has also mentioned on the banner that he will buy tickets for the first ten women who avail of his autorickshaw service to go to watch this film.

“I watched the trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’. I liked it very much, just like I liked ‘The Kashmir Files’. And I decided to start this offer because so many Hindu women have fallen prey to this love jihad. I want Hindu women to be aware and alert of the traps. I wanted to make them aware of the issue. Therefore, I wanted to promote them to watch this film, and hence I came up with this offer,” he told OpIndia.

‘The Kerala Story’

It is pertinent to note that the recently released movie named ‘The Kerala Story’ has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. However, reports mention that the Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn its decision to give tax-free status to the movie in the state.

The multilingual project, featuring Adah Sharma and written and directed by Sudipto Sen, has garnered a lot of attention since its release. Liberals and the opposition particularly the Left and the Congress have labelled it as a propaganda piece and demanded a ban on its screening.

The movie revolves around Shalini Unnikrishnan, played by Adah Sharma, an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friend and gets converted to Islam and marries a Muslim man. The lead actress soon realises that she has been trapped in a huge terrorist web after she is raped, separated from her only child, and then forced to serve as a sex slave.