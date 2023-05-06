The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role and written and directed by Sudipto Sen, was released in cinemas on May 5 amidst multiple controversies.

In the latest news, the movie has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who emphasised that everyone should watch it because it exposes the conspiracy of love jihad, conversion and terrorism.

“The film The Kerala Story exposes the conspiracy of love jihad, conversion and terrorism and brings out its ugly face. This film tells how the daughters who get entangled in the web of love jihad due to sentimentality are destroyed. This film also exposes the design of terrorism and makes us aware of terror activities,” stated the BJP stalwart.

“In Madhya Pradesh, we have already enacted a law against religious conversion. Everyone should watch this film, parents should also watch it, children should also watch it, daughters should also watch it and therefore Madhya Pradesh government is making this film tax-free,” he added.

Earlier, the CM was urged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu organisations to exclude The Kerala Story from taxation in the aforementioned state.

The multilingual project, featuring Adah Sharma and written and directed by Sudipto Sen, has garnered a lot of attention since the makers released its trailer. Liberals and the opposition particularly the Left and the Congress have labelled it as a propaganda piece and demanded a ban on its screening.

Despite all the objections, it has already raked in between Rs 7.50-8 crore on the first day making it the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2023.

The movie’s story revolves around Shalini Unnikrishnan, played by Adah Sharma, an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam and marries a Muslim. She later travels to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) also known as IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.