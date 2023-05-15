On Monday (May 15), former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to allege a grand conspiracy to dismantle his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and put him behind bars for a period of 10 years.

In the alleged conspiracy, he hinted at the role of his political rival Nawaz Sharif, who has been staying in London for the last few years. Khan suggested that the incumbent Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is actively colluding with the Pakistan army to end his political career and put him in prison.

“So now the complete London plan is out. Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they assumed the role of judge, jury, and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra Begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years,” he claimed.

So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

Imran Khan alleged that a sinister plan was underway to outlaw his Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf in a manner similar to how the Awami League of Mujibur Rehaman was banned in East Pakistan.

“Then will follow complete crackdown on whatever is left of PTI leadership and workers. And finally they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan. (Just as they banned the Awami league in East Pakistan),” he wrote.

The Ex-Pakistani PM added, “To ensure that there’s is no public reaction, they have done two things, first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled.”

To ensure that there's is no public reaction, they have done two things, first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

He has accused the federal government in Pakistan of muzzling the media and vandalising the houses of those PTI workers supporting him in the country.

Imran Khan alleged, “And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police is mandhandling the women of the houses.”

“Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these criminals. This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won’t come out…” he emphasised.

Never has the sanctity of chadar and chaar dewaari been violated the way it is being done by these criminals.

This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out.. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

Imran Khan has also accused the incumbent government and the military junta of influencing the decision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). In an emotional message to his followers, Imran Khan said, “I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by this assortment of crooks.”

Thereafter, the ex-Pakistani PM evoked Islamic sentiments and claimed, “I urge all my people to remember that we have pledged LA Illah ha illalah, that we bow to no one except the One (Allah). If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations.”

“Countries where there is injustice and law of jungle prevails, don’t survive for long,” he also predicted the eventual doom of Pakistan.

My message to the people of Pakistan; I will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by these assortment of crooks . I urge all my people to remember that we have pledged LA Illah ha illalah, that we bow to no… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

Imran Khan launches scathing attack on Pakistan army

On Saturday (May 13), the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan launched an all-out attack on Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, who is currently serving as the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The development comes days after ISPR, the media and PR wing of the Pakistan Army, accused Khan of hypocrisy and causing irreparable harm to the nation.

While addressing the public virtually from his residence in Lahore, the ex-PM of Pakistan remarked, “Listen to me Mr DG ISPR… you were not even born when I was representing my country in the world and earning a good name for it.”

“You need to be ashamed of yourself for calling me a hypocrite and anti-Army…You have jumped into politics. Why don’t you form your own party? Who has given you the right to make such frivolous allegations?” he asked.

Imran Khan added, “Have some shame for saying that no one else harmed the army to the extent that I did and that you will crush us.” He also accused the former Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa of betraying him.

“…The masses started criticising the Army and it is not because of me but the Army chief’s actions that the Army is being targeted and criticised. You are saying Imran Khan is lying. I have been given the most charity because they trust me and consider me an honest person,” Khan continued.

He accused the ruling government of putting his party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) workers behind bars. The former Pakistani Prime Minister concluded, “Such actions have dire consequences. Although you (the Army) will not listen to me, I advise you to think big. You should see where the country is heading by such actions.”