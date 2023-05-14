Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan launches scathing attack on DG ISPR

On Saturday (May 13), the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan launched an all-out attack on Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, who is currently serving as the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The development comes days after ISPR, the media and PR wing of the Pakistan Army, accused Khan of hypocrisy and causing irreparable harm to the nation.

While addressing the public virtually from his residence in Lahore, the ex-PM of Pakistan remarked, “Listen to me Mr DG ISPR… you were not even born when I was representing my country in the world and earning a good name for it.”

“You need to be ashamed of yourself for calling me a hypocrite and anti-Army…You have jumped into politics. Why don’t you form your own party? Who has given you the right to make such frivolous allegations?” he asked.

Imran Khan added, “Have some shame for saying that no one else harmed the army to the extent that I did, and that you will crush us.” He also accused the former Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa of betraying him.

“…The masses started criticising the Army and it is not because of me but the Army chief’s actions that the Army is being targeted and criticised. You are saying Imran Khan is lying. I have been given the most charity because they trust me and consider me an honest person,” Khan continued.

He accused the ruling government of putting his party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf) workers behind bars. The former Pakistani Prime Minister concluded, “Such actions have dire consequences. Although you (the Army) will not listen to me, I advise you to think big. You should see where the country is heading by such actions.”

The Background of the Controversy

On Tuesday (May 9), Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistani Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Soon after, his supporters launched an attack on Pakistani military installations in protest.

There were several large-scale and violent demonstrations around Pakistan. In many cities around the nation, protesters flocked to the streets and got into fights with police and other security officials.

In Quetta, there has already been one death and five injuries. Unrest was also reported from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi.In light of the events, mobile and internet services have been halted throughout the nation.

Chairman Imran Khan responded to a recent statement released by ISPR, the public relations arm of the Pakistan military. #SubtitledByPTI pic.twitter.com/4aECP4dQhe — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) May 14, 2023

A day later on Wednesday (May 10), the DG ISPR released a statement, criticising Imran Khan for plunging the country into a state of chaos.

“Immediately after (his) arrest, attacks were perpetrated on the army’s properties and installations while slogans anti-army slogans were raised…These miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance,” it stated.

“This is an example of hypocrisy…The army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country,” it said.

The DG ISPR further added, “With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give an immediate reaction, which could be used for nefarious political purposes. The Army’s mature response thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership.”