Days after spreading fake news that 5 Hindus had raped the half-cremated body of a woman, ‘journalist’ Ali Sohrab was caught spreading fake news yet again. Referring an incident of stalking of a girl by a policeman that led to the suspension of the cop in Lucknow, he tried to defend the cop Shahadat Ali.

In a tweet posted on 4 May, Ali Sohrab claimed that constable Shahadat Ali was explaining something to a girl on a scooter, who is his daughter’s friend, when someone made a video of the same and shared on social media. He claimed that the cop was arrested based on the video, and later he was suspended.

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में सिपाही शहादत अली स्कूटी सवार छात्रा (अपनी बेटी की फ्रेंड) को कुछ समझा रहा था,

एक महीला ने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल किया, इसके बाद शहादत के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया और फौरन शहादत अली को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया, अब सस्पेंड किए जाने की तैयारी है। pic.twitter.com/I5Q1E02L0J — Ali Sohrab (@007AliSohrab) May 4, 2023

It is notable that the DCP of East Lucknow has said that the cop was suspended following a complaint lodged against him. He said that a video of a cop chasing and talking to a schoolgirl went viral on social media, and a complaint in regard to the incident was received by the Cantt police station.

“Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections. The accused has been identified as Shahadat Ali. He has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is on in this matter. The accused policeman has been suspended,” the DCP added.

While Ali Sohrab claims that the cop was talking to a girl riding a scooter and the girl is his daughter’s friend, the video shows otherwise. It shows constable Shahadat Ali riding a scooter without number plate and chasing a uniformed schoolgirl riding a bicycle. A woman, riding a scooter, spots this and stops him to confront him, asking whether he knows the girl.

When the cop says that the girl is his daughter’s friend and they study together, the woman immediately retorts by saying that he is lying. She says that the girl actually studies in a different school, while the cop’s daughter’s school is different.

The woman says that he is stalking girls daily in the area. A man, who was recording the video, also confirms that this is the same man who is stalking girls continuously.

When she asks why there is no number plate on his scooter, the cop says that it is an electric scooter and therefore it does not need a number plate. It is notable that electric vehicles need to be registered, and they are issued special number plates with white text on a green background.

However, EVs with a maximum power output of less than 250 watts and a maximum speed of 25 kmph do not require registration. The cop seemed to be riding NIJ Automotive’s Flion scooter, which fulfils the criteria of not requiring registration.

Later responding to a report of the incident, Lucknow Police said that appropriate action is being taken against the said policeman after taking cognizance of the matter and a case has been registered.

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लेकर उक्त पुलिसकर्मी के विरुद्ध थाना कैंट में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। विभागीय कार्यवाही हेतु प्रक्रिया प्रचलित है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) May 3, 2023

Ali Sohrab is a known fake news peddler. In 2020, he posted false news of 400 people being trapped in Mata Vaishno Devi temple. After this, he also claimed that 145 of them have been found to be Corona positive. Later it was found that nothing such happened and everything was false, and Sohrab had started the rumour to cover up the activities of Tablighi Jamaat.

He had also celebrated the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, calling it Diwali. He was booked after that booked under IPC section 295 (malicious and intentional act intended to outrage religious feelings) and 66, 67 of the IT Act.