Kapil Mishra exposes Atishi Marlena's claims about Delhi's 10th std Board results

On Saturday (May 13), BJP leader Kapil Mishra called out the ‘bluff’ of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena for suggesting that 10th std students of government-run schools in Delhi fared better in exams as compared to last year.

The firebrand politician accused Atishi of misleading people by deliberately choosing a small scale of reference instead of a year-on-year analysis of 10th Std Board results.

In a tweet, Kapil Mishra said, “Yes, the result has improved by 4% from last year but it has declined by 15% as compared to the 10th Std Board results prior to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal becoming the Chief Minister.”

पिछले साल से 4% ज़्यादा रिजल्ट लेकिन केजरीवाल की सरकार बनने से पहले जो रिजल्ट आता था उससे 15% कम



सिसोदिया और केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली की शिक्षा के नाम पर केवल झूठ बेचा



Delhi Govt School Class-X Results



2011— 99.09%

2012— 99.23%

2013— 99.45%

2014— 98.81%



AAP Govt

2015— 95.81%… https://t.co/5mcygoe9DM — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 13, 2023

“In the name of improvising Delhi’s education system, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have only lied to people,” he emphasised. The BJP leader stated that the performance of students in Delhi’s government schools has only declined since 2015.

According to Kapil Mishra, the pass percentage of 10th Std students in the pre-Kejriwal era was 99.09% (2011), 99.23% (2012), 99.45% (2013) and 98.81% (2014).

He pointed out that the pass% has fallen in the past 8 years, as observed in the data presented by him – 95.81% (2015), 89.25% (2016), 92.44% (2017), 68.90% (2018), 71.58 % (2019), 80.91% (2020), 81.27% (2022), and 85.84% (2023).

The Background of the Controversy

Following the declaration of the CBSE 10th Std Board results, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders took to social media to browbeat about their education policy.

Delhi’s Education Minister, Atishi Marlena, took to Twitter to claim, “This year the pass percentage in Arvind Kejriwal-led-government schools was 85.84%, which is 4.75% better than last year’s performance.”

“This is the result of the hard work of our students and teachers that we saw better performance. I am confident that the result will be better in the coming years,” she added.

Screengrab of the tweet by Atishi Marlena

As pointed out by Kapil Mishra, the results have been much worse as compared to the pre-Kejriwal era. But this did not stop Atishi Marlena from presenting the 10th std Board results of Delhi government-run schools as an achievement of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also did not miss out on the opportunity to claim ‘success’ following the declaration of the results. He said in a tweet, “Like every time, this time also the children of Delhi’s government schools and Team Education, with their spectacular performance, proved the iron of Delhi’s education revolution.”

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों और टीम एजुकेशन ने अपने शानदार प्रदर्शन से दिल्ली की शिक्षा क्रांति का लोहा मनवाया।



सभी बच्चों और दिल्ली की टीम एजुकेशन को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। https://t.co/byB8jxVELo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2023

For the past several years, Arvind Kejriwal is presenting his ‘education model’ as something out of the ordinary. His claims of revolutionising the city’s education system do not match up when the performance of students is analysed objectively.

This has not stopped the AAP to cloud public memory with such a perception. The party even went on to hail Manish Sisodia for drastically changing Delhi’s education system and using it as an excuse to stop him from going to jail in connection to the Delhi Excise policy scam.