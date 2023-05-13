Saturday, May 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKapil Mishra calls out the bluff of AAP MLA Atishi Marlena about the CBSE...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kapil Mishra calls out the bluff of AAP MLA Atishi Marlena about the CBSE Board results of Delhi’s government-run schools: Details

Arvind Kejriwal's claims of revolutionising the city's education system do not match up when the performance of students is analysed objectively.

OpIndia Staff
Kapil Mishra exposes Atishi Marlena's claims about Delhi's 10th std Board results
Atishi Marlena (left), Kapil Mishra (right), images via TOI
4

On Saturday (May 13), BJP leader Kapil Mishra called out the ‘bluff’ of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena for suggesting that 10th std students of government-run schools in Delhi fared better in exams as compared to last year.

The firebrand politician accused Atishi of misleading people by deliberately choosing a small scale of reference instead of a year-on-year analysis of 10th Std Board results.

In a tweet, Kapil Mishra said, “Yes, the result has improved by 4% from last year but it has declined by 15% as compared to the 10th Std Board results prior to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal becoming the Chief Minister.”

“In the name of improvising Delhi’s education system, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have only lied to people,” he emphasised. The BJP leader stated that the performance of students in Delhi’s government schools has only declined since 2015.

According to Kapil Mishra, the pass percentage of 10th Std students in the pre-Kejriwal era was 99.09% (2011), 99.23% (2012), 99.45% (2013) and 98.81% (2014).

He pointed out that the pass% has fallen in the past 8 years, as observed in the data presented by him – 95.81% (2015), 89.25% (2016), 92.44% (2017), 68.90% (2018), 71.58 % (2019), 80.91% (2020), 81.27% (2022), and 85.84% (2023).

The Background of the Controversy

Following the declaration of the CBSE 10th Std Board results, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders took to social media to browbeat about their education policy.

Delhi’s Education Minister, Atishi Marlena, took to Twitter to claim, “This year the pass percentage in Arvind Kejriwal-led-government schools was 85.84%, which is 4.75% better than last year’s performance.”

“This is the result of the hard work of our students and teachers that we saw better performance. I am confident that the result will be better in the coming years,” she added.

Screengrab of the tweet by Atishi Marlena

As pointed out by Kapil Mishra, the results have been much worse as compared to the pre-Kejriwal era. But this did not stop Atishi Marlena from presenting the 10th std Board results of Delhi government-run schools as an achievement of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also did not miss out on the opportunity to claim ‘success’ following the declaration of the results. He said in a tweet, “Like every time, this time also the children of Delhi’s government schools and Team Education, with their spectacular performance, proved the iron of Delhi’s education revolution.”

For the past several years, Arvind Kejriwal is presenting his ‘education model’ as something out of the ordinary. His claims of revolutionising the city’s education system do not match up when the performance of students is analysed objectively.

This has not stopped the AAP to cloud public memory with such a perception. The party even went on to hail Manish Sisodia for drastically changing Delhi’s education system and using it as an excuse to stop him from going to jail in connection to the Delhi Excise policy scam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskapil Mishra vs atishi marlena, atishi delhi results, atishi 10th board exam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka polls: Jagadish Shettar, who had quit BJP to join Congress ahead of elections, loses to BJP’s Mahesh Tenginakai with a huge margin

OpIndia Staff -

DK Shivakumar gets emotional while talking about Congress victory in Karnataka, says he assured Gandhi family that he will deliver the state

OpIndia Staff -

Rana Ayyub lambasts the people of India for making The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story blockbuster: But what does the success of PK,...

Amit Kelkar -

Maharashtra: NCP MLA Sunil Shelke and his brother Sudhakar Shelke among 7 booked for the murder of activist Kishore Aware

OpIndia Staff -

Businesses use Sachin Tendulkar’s name and voice in fake advertisements to sell their products, frustrated ‘God of cricket’ files police complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Congress wins Challakere Assembly constituency becoming the first registered win, leads in over 120 seats

ANI -

Karnataka: Congress, which blamed EVMs even before counting, forgets its own allegations soon after favourable results

OpIndia Staff -

Congress inches closer towards defeat as AAP takes massive lead in Jalandhar LS by-polls, sitting MP had died during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh municipal elections: BJP cruises towards landslide victory, leads in 16 of the 17 corporation seats, Congress and SP so far set to...

OpIndia Staff -

CBI selection committee to meet today to decide new Director, may retain existing chief, panel has PM, CJI and LS Leader of Opposition: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,081FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com