Saturday, May 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka polls: Jagadish Shettar, who had quit BJP to join Congress ahead of elections,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka polls: Jagadish Shettar, who had quit BJP to join Congress ahead of elections, loses to BJP’s Mahesh Tenginakai with a huge margin

Notably, Jagadish Shettar won on a BJP ticket three times in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections from this seat.

OpIndia Staff
Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar
8

Though Congress is emerging as the winner in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, its candidate Jagadish Shettar, who had quit BJP to join Congress ahead of the polls, has lost from the crucial Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, that too by a huge margin. Notably, Shettar won on a BJP ticket three times in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections from this seat.

According to the data available on the Election Commission website, Jagadish Shettar has got 29340 votes while BJP’s Mahesh Tenginakai got 64910 votes so far.

Source: EC website

Shettar, a former chief minister of Karnataka, was one of the BJP’s most well-known figures in the region. Congress was thought to have greatly benefited psychologically from his departure from the BJP and subsequent move to their camp.

To put up a stiff fight against the turncoat, the BJP had fielded Mahesh Tenginakai as its candidate, while JDS had chosen Siddalingesh Gowda Mahanthavadeyar.

Shettar had resigned as MLA and from the primary membership of the party in April this year, after he claimed he felt ‘humiliated’ as BJP, sidelined him to give preference to younger candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Reacting to his allegation, Karnataka’s chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, had said that BJP offered Shettar a number of options, including a bigger post inside the organisation, governorship, or party ticket to a relative; however, Shettar rejected each one of them.

The counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly began at 8 am on Saturday. The state went to polls on May 10.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress, BJP, turncoat, Karnataka elections, Assembly polls, Karnataka assembly polls, Jagadish Shettar, Hubli constituency
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kapil Mishra calls out the bluff of AAP MLA Atishi Marlena about the CBSE Board results of Delhi’s government-run schools: Details

OpIndia Staff -

DK Shivakumar gets emotional while talking about Congress victory in Karnataka, says he assured Gandhi family that he will deliver the state

OpIndia Staff -

Rana Ayyub lambasts the people of India for making The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story blockbuster: But what does the success of PK,...

Amit Kelkar -

Maharashtra: NCP MLA Sunil Shelke and his brother Sudhakar Shelke among 7 booked for the murder of activist Kishore Aware

OpIndia Staff -

Businesses use Sachin Tendulkar’s name and voice in fake advertisements to sell their products, frustrated ‘God of cricket’ files police complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Congress wins Challakere Assembly constituency becoming the first registered win, leads in over 120 seats

ANI -

Karnataka: Congress, which blamed EVMs even before counting, forgets its own allegations soon after favourable results

OpIndia Staff -

Congress inches closer towards defeat as AAP takes massive lead in Jalandhar LS by-polls, sitting MP had died during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh municipal elections: BJP cruises towards landslide victory, leads in 16 of the 17 corporation seats, Congress and SP so far set to...

OpIndia Staff -

CBI selection committee to meet today to decide new Director, may retain existing chief, panel has PM, CJI and LS Leader of Opposition: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,081FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com