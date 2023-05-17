Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Kerala: 17-year-old girl found hanging in a Madrassa in Balarampuram, family alleges mental torture by a ‘teacher’

Alleging mental torture of the girl by a teacher at the Madrassa, the deceased's mother has filed a complaint at Balarampuram police station

OpIndia Staff
Representative Picture
A 17-year-old girl named Asmiya Mole was reportedly discovered dead inside a library at a Madrassa in Balarampuram city, Kerala. She was a resident of Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram. Her family has alleged that the girl was being abused by a teacher of the madrassa named Al Aman.

The mother of the deceased filed a report of the alleged mental abuse of her daughter by a Madrassa teacher to Balarampuram police station. According to the police, a case has been launched under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and an investigation is currently underway. The victim was a resident of the hostel and a student at a nearby religious study institute.

She contacted her mother on Saturday afternoon and requested to be sent back home, as per Balarampuram police. She reached the institution, but the authorities allegedly did not allow her to meet Asmiya. After some time, she was told that her daughter was found dead.

Police said, “Her mother reached the Madrassa around 4.30 pm. She was asked to get permission. Around 6.30 she was informed that the girl was found hanging inside the library. Her mother took her to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. She was declared brought dead on arrival at 7 pm.” The autopsy of the body was later conducted at the Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram.

In accordance with Asmiya Mole’s uncle Tajudeen, she came home during Ramazan and informed her mother that a new Madrassa instructor was psychologically tormenting her.

“She returned to Madrassa on May 2 and complained to her mother again about the teacher. After reporting the matter to the Madrassa administration, the Ustad (teacher) asked her mother why Asmiya did not complain to him instead,” he revealed.

“We came to know from the media that 135 students were studying there. The primary report says it was hanging. We want to know what prompted her to commit suicide. What were the problems she faced there? We only wanted to know who was behind her death,” he added. The family has demanded a thorough inquiry into the serious matter.

