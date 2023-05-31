On 28th May 2023, the Waluj MIDC police of Waluj Mahanagar in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra arrested Muskan Sheikh, her mother Munni, and her friend Shahrukh Sayyad for abducting and beating a Hindu married woman Nisha Ingole and trying to forcibly marry her to an old unidentified man. The victim Nisha Ingole lodged the complaint after escaping. Following her complaint, the police have filed an FIR under sections and taken action in this case 323, 34, 343, 366, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the complainant Nisha lives with her husband Dinesh Ingole and her mother-in-law Laxmi Devidas Ingole in the Jogeshwari area of the Waluj MIDC near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On 22nd May 2023, at around 3 in the afternoon, Nisha had a domestic disagreement with her husband over some minor issues. She went to Munni who lived in the neighbourhood and stayed for a night. The next day, at around 9:30 in the morning, as she was leaving back to her home, Munni, her daughter Muskan Sheikh, and Muskan’s friend Shahrukh Sayyad stopped her. Muskan Sheikh forcibly took her to Chittegaon saying that ‘your husband will not take you back in the home now, so you come with us.’

In Chittegaon, the three accused locked the victim woman in a room. They beat her as she demanded to be set free. They threatened to kill her. They later told her that they will marry her to a person named Shyam Narwade who is very rich. It is pertinent to mention that it is not confirmed if someone called Shyam Narwade even exists. The identity of the person who they wanted her to marry is still not proven. They also told her that the named person will take care of her. The victim woman resisted to this saying that she is already married.

After two days, the three accused took the victim woman to a building at the Deolai Square of the Beed-bypass road of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where they took her to an unidentified old man and told her that she will be married to that man. As the victim was continuously resisting, the three again took her back to Chittegaon, locked her in the same room and brutally beat her.

The next day, when the three accused had gone away, the victim woman somehow escaped the abduction. She then contacted her husband and was thus rescued. The police have filed an FIR and arrested all the accused – Muskan Sheikh, Munni, and Shahrukh Sayyad – and further investigation, in this case, is going on.

FIR copy

FIR copy

What the husband of the victim told OpIndia

OpIndia contacted the family of the victim woman. Her husband Dinesh Ingole said, “We both had a fight on 22nd May in our home over some domestic issues. At that time she went to Munni who lives in the neighbourhood and stayed there as she wanted to wait till both of us calm down. But, Munni, her daughter Muskan, and Muskan’s boyfriend Shahrukh Sayyad did this to her. They locked her up for two days, beat her and tried to forcibly marry her to someone named Shyam Narwade. She somehow escaped and contacted me after two days. We filed a complaint after she came back home.”