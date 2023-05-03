The Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, has petitioned the Supreme Court to reopen the criminal case against him stemming from allegations of dowry demand and domestic abuse and to withdraw the stay placed on the athlete’s arrest by a sessions court.

Jahan said before the Supreme Court that Shami frequently demanded dowry from her and that he had extramarital affairs.

Shami was mandated to pay Jahan alimony in the amount of 50,000 per month by a Kolkata court in January of this year. The arrest warrant for Shami was delayed in 2019 by a West Bengal sessions court. Additionally, it had stayed Shami’s criminal trial.

Jahan then petitioned the Calcutta High Court, which again rejected the argument, leading to the current argument before the Supreme Court. In the court filing, Shami was accused of engaging in sexual affairs with prostitutes, especially during his BCCI tours, in the hotel rooms.

Jahan said that Shami used his second mobile phone to coordinate all of his business dealings with prostitutes and that the Lal Bazaar Police in Kolkata had taken the phone in connection with the current incident. “However, Shami still continues to be involved in sexual activities with prostitutes,” the plea said.

According to the plea, Shami has not appeared before the trial court and has not even requested bail for the previous four years that the trial has been postponed. The plea was filed through advocate Deepak Prakash, assisted by advocates Nachiketa Vajpayee and Divyangna Malik.