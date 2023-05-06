Rajdeep Sardesai accuses North Indians of taking over 'Mumbai' culture

On Friday (May 5), ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai courted controversy for fuelling sectarianism and claiming that North Indians have ‘taken over’ his city of Mumbai.

He made the remarks during the ‘Chunav Yatra’ show conducted by Lallantop. Rajdeep Sardesai, who resides in Delhi, claimed, “I like Bengaluru in the sense that it has adopted the North Indian culture but has been able to keep its own culture intact.”

Why Rajdeep hates North Indians so much?



Himself stays in posh Lutyens bungalow in Delhi, but has problems with people shifting for work. pic.twitter.com/wXuTn1nCtC — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 6, 2023

Following his comment, Lallantop host Saurabh Dwivedi said, “At least Rajdeep has acknowledged that Bengaluru has embraced the North Indian culture.” He further asked Rajdeep Sardesai,” By the way, since when are you fighting this war against North Indians?”

Rajdeep Sardesai then casually accused the North Indians of taking over his ‘Mumbai’ and usurping its culture through migration. “Friend, you North Indians came to Mumbai and took over my city,” he said. At that point, Saurabh Dwivedi interjected and gave him a lesson in federalism.

“What do you mean by ‘we came here’? The last time I checked, I found that Mumbai is still a part of the Indian map. The Constitution allows for such migration,” he reprimanded Sardesai.

“They came here to work and enrich Mumbai by working in your mills and factories,” he emphasised. At that point, an embarrassed Rajdeep Sardesai dishearteningly welcomed ‘all’ to his city.

This is not the first time that the veteran ‘journalist’ has drawn people’s ire through his irresponsible comments. Earlier, he had thanked gangsters Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed for hosting a delicious dinner for him.