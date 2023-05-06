Saturday, May 6, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserves': EAM S Jaishankar takes a...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Pakistan’s credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserves’: EAM S Jaishankar takes a brutal dig at Pak FM Bhutto in Goa

Slamming Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on terrorism, he said, "Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves," at a media briefing by the Presidency after SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

ANI
S Jaishankar Pakistan
S Jaishankar (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
2

External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday took a dig at Pakistan’s economic condition amid its depleting forex reserves.

Slamming Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s comments on terrorism, he said, “Pakistan’s credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves,” at a media briefing by the Presidency after SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.


“They (Pakistan) are committing acts of terrorism. I don’t want to jump the gun on what happened today, but we all feel equally outraged. On this matter, the terrorism matter, I would say that Pakistan’s credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves,” Jaishankar said.

Adding further, EAM said Pakistan has nothing to do with G20 and Srinagar.

“I said they (Pakistan) have nothing to do with G20. I will also say that they have nothing to do with Srinagar. There is only one issue to discuss on Kashmir which is when does Pakistan vacate its illegal occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir,” the EAM added.

On a question on abrogation of Article 370, EAM Dr S Jaishankar phrased, “…wake up and smell the coffee. 370 is history. The sooner people realise it, the better it is.”

Over the visit of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bhutto to Goa for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, EAM slammed his neighbouring counterpart, saying, “He came here as the Foreign Minister of an SCO Member State. That is part of multilateral diplomacy. Don’t see it as anything more than that. I think that nothing from what he said or what I heard he said deserves for this to be treated more than that.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,868FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com