Pakistan: Hindu man beheaded by a Muslim mob in the middle of the night for protesting against the eve-teasing of his daughter

Although the police have registered a complaint, no arrests have been made so far as the police claimed that the victim Reshma Bheel could not identify the youths.

Image via The Rise News
Atrocities against Pakistani Hindus continue as a 50-year-old Hindu man named Amlakh Bheel, belonging to the Bheel tribe was beheaded by Muslims on May 9 for protesting against the eve-teasing of his daughter, Reshma Bheel in Shahdadpur in Sanghar district of Sindh.

Reportedly, the deceased victim’s relatives said that Amlakh Bheel had warned the Muslim youths to file a police complaint against them saying that he knew someone in Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, a Hindu rights organisation in Pakistan protesting against abduction and forced conversion of Hindus in the country, particularly in Sindh and Punjab province. 

Speaking to The Rise News, deceased Amlakh Bheel’s relative Girdhaari Bheel said “In the middle of the night, some unknown people arrived to attack Amlakh Bheel. When Amlakh’s relatives went to the outhouse after hearing the noise, the suspected Islamist perpetrators fled the spot after beheading Amlakh Bheel. Amlakh succumbed to his wounds.”

It is pertinent to recall that a 42-year-old Hindu woman named Daya Bheel was gangraped, beheaded and her breasts chopped off in Sindh in December last year. 

In March this year, a retired Hindu doctor named Beerbal Genani was shot dead near Layari Expressway in Karachi while he was returning home from his clinic.

