A Pakistani Hindu Dr. Beerbal Genani (62) became the latest victim of the targeted killing of minorities in Pakistan, on Thursday evening. The retired senior director of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and ophthalmologist, was shot dead near Layari Expressway in Karachi while he was returning home from his clinic.

According to the police, unidentified individuals targeted him and his female assistant Dr. Qurutulain (35) as they were driving from Ramswamy to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The doctor passed away on the spot and his assistant sustained bullet wounds. The police and the rescue officials arrived at the scene after learning about the incident and took the injured and the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

He received two head wounds from bullets, stated police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed. She also informed that he had already passed away when he was brought to the hospital at 6:46 pm. She mentioned that the female doctor was shot in the shoulder, but her condition was stable. She added that the latter was also a member of staff at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Although authorities have not yet established the precise motivation, South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irfan Ali Baloch remarked that the crime appeared to be a targeted killing. He revealed that the doctor had left his private clinic near Anklesaria and was on his way to drop his assistant home when the gunmen opened fire.

City Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz, observed that Dr. Beerbal would regularly drop his assistant home. Affirming that it appeared to be a targeted homicide, the official proclaimed that the precise motive would be determined following a proper inquiry. He reported that the injured doctor was being questioned about what happened and asserted that it was still too early to speculate on the reason which led to the shooting.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, the secretary general of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), called for an unbiased investigation into the occurrence. He denounced the act and noted that Dr. Beerbal had been the director of the KMC’s health services as well as the medical superintendent of Spencer Eye Hospital in Lyari.

Dharam Dev Rathi, a doctor from Hyderabad, Pakistan, was murdered inside his residence earlier this month by his driver, Hanif Leghari. His throat was slashed by the perpetrator. The latter was apprehended by the police at his house in Khairpur. The doctor’s cook told the police that the two had an altercation on their way home. Once home, the driver took a knife from the kitchen and killed the doctor.

For allegedly ‘violating the Ramzan Ordinance’ by preparing meals for delivery, Hindu shopkeepers in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur Division were assaulted by the Police recently.