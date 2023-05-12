Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was presented before the Islamabad High Court on Friday, 12th May 2023 as the court heard the Al-Qadir trust case. While speaking to the media at this time, Imran Khan expressed the fear of getting arrested again as soon as he steps out of the court. The court stayed his arrest in all the cases against him till May 17.

"There is a fear that I will be arrested again as soon as I leave the High Court," says PTI chief Imran Khan, reports Pakistan's Samaa News — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Imran Khan said, “There is a fear that I will be arrested again as soon as I leave the High Court.” Imran Khan used his counsel’s mobile phone to convey this to the media as he knew about the team of police and rangers reportedly deployed outside the high court to arrest him in four other cases.

Imran Khan further said, “Now, if I am arrested again, there will be a ruckus. And don’t hold me responsible for that.” On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the immediate release of Imran Khan, calling his arrest in the Al Qadir Trust scam illegal. He was asked to seek bail from the Islamabad High Court on Friday. Accordingly, he was granted bail in this case. The high court further ruled that he should not be arrested till May 17.

BIG BREAKING: Islamabad HC stays Imran Khan’s arrest in ALL cases against him till May 17. HC issues orders that Imran must not be arrested until next Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/U6eIeerSki — Law Today (@LawTodayLive) May 12, 2023

After staying his arrest till 17 May, the High Court also barred the authorities from arresting him in any new case filed after 9 May. Imran Khan was also granted 15-day protective bail by a two-member special division bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

The special division bench was formed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to hear the former prime minister’s bail plea a day after Supreme Court termed Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case “unlawful” as he was arrested inside the court premises, where he had arrived to seek protection.

Reportedly, there were slogans by lawyers inside the court in support of Imran Khan, after which the judges expresses their displeasure. The hearing was also briefly adjourned for a break for Friday prayers.

Imran Khan earlier got relief in another Toshakhana case for the time being. The Islamabad High Court stayed the trial court proceedings for now. The Election Commission of Pakistan had sought permission for a criminal trial in this case. Against this, Imran Khan again filed an application in the High Court. The court stayed the proceedings and said that the sessions court will not hear any case till further orders.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday inside the premises of Islamabad High Court when he appeared before the court in two cases. Ever since Khan’s arrest, Pakistan has been witnessing a situation of unrest. Several protests have broken out across the country as PTI has urged its supporters to come out in support of Imran Khan. On the other hand, the PTI has asked its supporters to stay away from the top court. However, on Friday, some supporters of Imran Khan raised slogans on the premises of the Islamabad High Court.